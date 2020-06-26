All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4080 Front St #310
Last updated June 28 2019 at 11:55 AM

4080 Front St #310

4080 Front Street · No Longer Available
Location

4080 Front Street, San Diego, CA 92103
Hillcrest

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4080 Front St #310 Available 07/01/19 Lovely 2 bedroom 2 bath condo located in the heart of Hillcrest - Located in a charming complex right in the heart of Hillcrest / Mission Hills, walking distance to shops and restaurants. Open kitchen with eat at kitchen bar, dining room, fireplace in living room and balcony access. Spacious master with two closets. Large guest bedroom. Unit comes with 2 underground parking spaces plus a storage unit. Pets considered on case by case basis and require additional deposit.

(RLNE4944805)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4080 Front St #310 have any available units?
4080 Front St #310 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4080 Front St #310 have?
Some of 4080 Front St #310's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4080 Front St #310 currently offering any rent specials?
4080 Front St #310 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4080 Front St #310 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4080 Front St #310 is pet friendly.
Does 4080 Front St #310 offer parking?
Yes, 4080 Front St #310 offers parking.
Does 4080 Front St #310 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4080 Front St #310 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4080 Front St #310 have a pool?
No, 4080 Front St #310 does not have a pool.
Does 4080 Front St #310 have accessible units?
No, 4080 Front St #310 does not have accessible units.
Does 4080 Front St #310 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4080 Front St #310 does not have units with dishwashers.
