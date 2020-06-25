All apartments in San Diego
/
San Diego, CA
/
4075 Kansas Street
Last updated August 14 2019 at 7:27 AM

4075 Kansas Street

4075 Kansas Street · No Longer Available
Location

4075 Kansas Street, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
yoga
Welcome to Habitation Properties, a modern, artistically inspired collection of places you can live, work, and play. This 2BD, 1BA with front porch, yard, and gated parking is ideal for city-loving travelers, steps from downtown North Park, yet tranquil, secluded, and perfectly situated to entertain outdoors. Mildly industrial, strictly modern with a taste of history, subtly earthy, yet urban - welcome home.

FEATURES
- All new modern cabinetry and stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, microwave, stove/oven (gas range), dishwasher, and sink
- Original historic craftsman moulding and casework, original hardwood doors
- Overhead pot/pan rack in kitchen
- All new modern bathroom fixtures, vanity, and exhaust fan
- Soaking bathtub in bathroom
- Recessed LED lighting throughout unit
- Air conditioning/heat throughout unit
- 2 spacious walk-in closets in bedrooms, (1) large pantry closet, attic storage in unit
- In-unit washer/dryer closet
- New blackout shades on all windows
- Luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout
- Private front yard with gas hookups for grill, fire pit, surrounded by all new modern fencing
- Space for (3) parking spots in gated driveway
- Shed in backyard for outdoor storage

NEIGHBORHOOD
- Around the corner from downtown North Park: steps from The Observatory, Vons, Holsem Coffee, Encontro, Target Express, North Park Indoor Soccer, CorePower Yoga, Baron's Market, Old Hickory, Seven Grand, True North Tavern, JuneShine, North Park Brewing, North Park Beer Company... the list goes on
- 2 minutes to Balboa Park, 5 minutes to downtown San Diego, 15 minutes to the beach, 15 minutes to Pacific Beach

*PET FRIENDLY and allows ALL DOGS regardless of weight/breed, with an additional deposit of $250 and $50 monthly per pet.

*As an equal opportunity housing provider, we provide opportunities regardless of race, color, national origin, religion, sex, physical or mental disability, familial status or any other classification protected by applicable federal, state or local law.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

