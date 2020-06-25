4075 Kansas Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities accessible fire pit parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly yoga

Welcome to Habitation Properties, a modern, artistically inspired collection of places you can live, work, and play. This 2BD, 1BA with front porch, yard, and gated parking is ideal for city-loving travelers, steps from downtown North Park, yet tranquil, secluded, and perfectly situated to entertain outdoors. Mildly industrial, strictly modern with a taste of history, subtly earthy, yet urban - welcome home.



FEATURES

- All new modern cabinetry and stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, microwave, stove/oven (gas range), dishwasher, and sink

- Original historic craftsman moulding and casework, original hardwood doors

- Overhead pot/pan rack in kitchen

- All new modern bathroom fixtures, vanity, and exhaust fan

- Soaking bathtub in bathroom

- Recessed LED lighting throughout unit

- Air conditioning/heat throughout unit

- 2 spacious walk-in closets in bedrooms, (1) large pantry closet, attic storage in unit

- In-unit washer/dryer closet

- New blackout shades on all windows

- Luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout

- Private front yard with gas hookups for grill, fire pit, surrounded by all new modern fencing

- Space for (3) parking spots in gated driveway

- Shed in backyard for outdoor storage



NEIGHBORHOOD

- Around the corner from downtown North Park: steps from The Observatory, Vons, Holsem Coffee, Encontro, Target Express, North Park Indoor Soccer, CorePower Yoga, Baron's Market, Old Hickory, Seven Grand, True North Tavern, JuneShine, North Park Brewing, North Park Beer Company... the list goes on

- 2 minutes to Balboa Park, 5 minutes to downtown San Diego, 15 minutes to the beach, 15 minutes to Pacific Beach



*PET FRIENDLY and allows ALL DOGS regardless of weight/breed, with an additional deposit of $250 and $50 monthly per pet.



*As an equal opportunity housing provider, we provide opportunities regardless of race, color, national origin, religion, sex, physical or mental disability, familial status or any other classification protected by applicable federal, state or local law.