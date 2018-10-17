All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4069 Chamoune Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4069 Chamoune Ave
Last updated June 19 2020 at 4:14 AM

4069 Chamoune Ave

4069 Chamoune Avenue · (360) 551-5303
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
City Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4069 Chamoune Avenue, San Diego, CA 92105
City Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
bbq/grill
courtyard
key fob access
range
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
garage
key fob access
Charming one-bedroom cottage with communal patio, barbecue, and hammock. This cottage has new floors and appliances. Nicely landscaped with string lights for ambiance. Located in the up and coming City Heights neighborhood. This little community is friendly and quiet. Garage optional for only $75 extra each month!

The other tenants on the property are respectful and quiet. Friendly owner-operated building, rather than a large management company!

- Rent reflects S.O, N.P.
- 3 Month leases are preferred. Lease will rollover into a month-to-month status after contract ends.
- Other arrangements for a shorter term may be available; however, the rate will be higher.

- If interested, please send a brief email to info@bohomerentals.com answering the following questions and we will reply as quickly as possible to discuss options for your new home!
1) How many occupants?
2) What is your Move-In date?
3) Length of stay?
4) Pets? Please include breed and size.

We look forward to hearing from you!
Applications available at www.bohomerentals.com
Questions and Inquiries: info@bohomerentals.com
City Heights 5 cottages: 3 detached cottages(stand alone units), 2 attached(1 shared wall) Gated complex with keyless entry code(individually coded for tenants). Security doors on each cottage front/back
*3 garages: 2 2-car garages(shared with tenants), 1 1-car garage used for tenant parking/storage for additional fee not included in unit rent: all with automatic openers. Each tenant has an opener.
*Courtyard/common area with covered patio/cement dining table, string lights, nicely landscaped.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4069 Chamoune Ave have any available units?
4069 Chamoune Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4069 Chamoune Ave have?
Some of 4069 Chamoune Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4069 Chamoune Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4069 Chamoune Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4069 Chamoune Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4069 Chamoune Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4069 Chamoune Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4069 Chamoune Ave does offer parking.
Does 4069 Chamoune Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4069 Chamoune Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4069 Chamoune Ave have a pool?
No, 4069 Chamoune Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4069 Chamoune Ave have accessible units?
No, 4069 Chamoune Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4069 Chamoune Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4069 Chamoune Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4069 Chamoune Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

IMT Sorrento Valley
11102 Caminito Alvarez
San Diego, CA 92126
Eighteen Ten State St
1810 State St
San Diego, CA 92101
Entrada Apartments
453 13th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Valentina by Alta
1919 Pacific Highway
San Diego, CA 92101
Il Palazzo
2040 Columbia St
San Diego, CA 92101
Navajo Bluffs
6575 Jaffe Ct
San Diego, CA 92119
Broadstone Makers Quarter
1601 Broadway
San Diego, CA 92101
Sola
13385 Highlands Place
San Diego, CA 92130

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity