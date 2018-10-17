4069 Chamoune Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking bbq/grill garage key fob access

Charming one-bedroom cottage with communal patio, barbecue, and hammock. This cottage has new floors and appliances. Nicely landscaped with string lights for ambiance. Located in the up and coming City Heights neighborhood. This little community is friendly and quiet. Garage optional for only $75 extra each month!



The other tenants on the property are respectful and quiet. Friendly owner-operated building, rather than a large management company!



- Rent reflects S.O, N.P.

- 3 Month leases are preferred. Lease will rollover into a month-to-month status after contract ends.

- Other arrangements for a shorter term may be available; however, the rate will be higher.



- If interested, please send a brief email to info@bohomerentals.com answering the following questions and we will reply as quickly as possible to discuss options for your new home!

1) How many occupants?

2) What is your Move-In date?

3) Length of stay?

4) Pets? Please include breed and size.



We look forward to hearing from you!

Applications available at www.bohomerentals.com

Questions and Inquiries: info@bohomerentals.com

City Heights 5 cottages: 3 detached cottages(stand alone units), 2 attached(1 shared wall) Gated complex with keyless entry code(individually coded for tenants). Security doors on each cottage front/back

*3 garages: 2 2-car garages(shared with tenants), 1 1-car garage used for tenant parking/storage for additional fee not included in unit rent: all with automatic openers. Each tenant has an opener.

*Courtyard/common area with covered patio/cement dining table, string lights, nicely landscaped.