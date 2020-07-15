4064 Crystal Dawn Lane #104

Amenities
Large 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Condo in the Heart of UTC - Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom condo in the heart of UTC. Close to one of the premier Malls of San Diego, UTC Westfield, with restaurants, stores, and activity all within minutes of this quiet community. This home has easy access to multiple freeways and will allow you to get all-around San Diego with ease. This home has updated kitchen appliances, granite countertops, gas fireplace, and tile floors throughout the first floor of the home. There are two Master bedrooms located on the second floor with beautiful wood flooring throughout. Both with vaulted ceilings and one with large bathroom area with dual sinks and the second master with a private patio to enjoy the beautiful San Diego Weather.
12 Month Lease / Unfurnished
Utilities: Tenant pays SDGE & cable / internet. Owner pays water
Laundry: In Unit Washer/Dryer
Parking: 1 Garage Parking, 1 Open Space Permit
Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove/oven, Microwave, Dishwasher, Trash compactor,
Central Heat
Call Penny Realty at 858-272-3900 for a showing!
Apply at www.PennyRealty.com / CA DRE Lic. #00935682
(RLNE5463698)