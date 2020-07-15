All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4064 Crystal Dawn Lane #104
Last updated February 21 2020 at 11:22 AM

4064 Crystal Dawn Lane #104

4064 Crystal Dawn Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

4064 Crystal Dawn Lane, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
internet access
sauna
tennis court
Large 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Condo in the Heart of UTC - Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom condo in the heart of UTC. Close to one of the premier Malls of San Diego, UTC Westfield, with restaurants, stores, and activity all within minutes of this quiet community. This home has easy access to multiple freeways and will allow you to get all-around San Diego with ease. This home has updated kitchen appliances, granite countertops, gas fireplace, and tile floors throughout the first floor of the home. There are two Master bedrooms located on the second floor with beautiful wood flooring throughout. Both with vaulted ceilings and one with large bathroom area with dual sinks and the second master with a private patio to enjoy the beautiful San Diego Weather.

12 Month Lease / Unfurnished
Utilities: Tenant pays SDGE & cable / internet. Owner pays water
Laundry: In Unit Washer/Dryer
Parking: 1 Garage Parking, 1 Open Space Permit
Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove/oven, Microwave, Dishwasher, Trash compactor,
Central Heat

Call Penny Realty at 858-272-3900 for a showing!
Apply at www.PennyRealty.com / CA DRE Lic. #00935682

(RLNE5463698)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

