All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4060 Huerfano Avenue #319.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4060 Huerfano Avenue #319
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

4060 Huerfano Avenue #319

4060 Huerfano Avenue · (619) 535-0202
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4060 Huerfano Avenue, San Diego, CA 92117
Bay Ho

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 4060 Huerfano Avenue #319 · Avail. now

$1,795

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 613 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Spacious & Bright Remodeled Top Floor Unit w/ Balcony - This newly remodeled top floor unit shares only 1 neighboring wall in the living room, bedroom has no shared wall, no need to worry about loud neighbors while getting some z's! Unit features luxury vinyl flooring, easy maintenance quart counters, smoked glass backsplash and all new appliances. Complex amenities are well maintained with a view porch for those beautiful San Diego sunsets! Laundry room at the end of the hall and many throughout the complex. The attention to detail shows!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3327345)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4060 Huerfano Avenue #319 have any available units?
4060 Huerfano Avenue #319 has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 4060 Huerfano Avenue #319 currently offering any rent specials?
4060 Huerfano Avenue #319 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4060 Huerfano Avenue #319 pet-friendly?
No, 4060 Huerfano Avenue #319 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4060 Huerfano Avenue #319 offer parking?
No, 4060 Huerfano Avenue #319 does not offer parking.
Does 4060 Huerfano Avenue #319 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4060 Huerfano Avenue #319 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4060 Huerfano Avenue #319 have a pool?
No, 4060 Huerfano Avenue #319 does not have a pool.
Does 4060 Huerfano Avenue #319 have accessible units?
No, 4060 Huerfano Avenue #319 does not have accessible units.
Does 4060 Huerfano Avenue #319 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4060 Huerfano Avenue #319 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4060 Huerfano Avenue #319 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4060 Huerfano Avenue #319 does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 4060 Huerfano Avenue #319?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ocean Air
10500 Sea Pearl Cove
San Diego, CA 92130
Market Street Village
699 14th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Agave Ridge Townhomes
7901 Harmarsh St
San Diego, CA 92123
Greenfield Village
5540 Ocean Gate Ln
San Diego, CA 92154
Valentina by Alta
1919 Pacific Highway
San Diego, CA 92101
The Overlook at Bernardo Heights
15909 Avenida Venusto
San Diego, CA 92128
Broadstone Balboa Park
3288 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
The Heritage
1471 8th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Dog Friendly Apartments
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Escondido, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CACarlsbad, CA
Lake Forest, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
East VillageNorth ParkRancho Penasquitos
Rancho BernardoMission Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity