4060 Huerfano Avenue #319

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Spacious & Bright Remodeled Top Floor Unit w/ Balcony - This newly remodeled top floor unit shares only 1 neighboring wall in the living room, bedroom has no shared wall, no need to worry about loud neighbors while getting some z's! Unit features luxury vinyl flooring, easy maintenance quart counters, smoked glass backsplash and all new appliances. Complex amenities are well maintained with a view porch for those beautiful San Diego sunsets! Laundry room at the end of the hall and many throughout the complex. The attention to detail shows!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3327345)