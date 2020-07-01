4051 Fanuel St. #3

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

2bd/1.5ba townhome located across from the Bay & Fanuel Park, Lndry in unit, 1Pkg, Balcony, Beautiful view of the Bay! - Beautiful Pacific Beach townhome located directly across Sail Bay & Fanuel St Park! Townhouse Style 2 bedroom 1.5 bath with a washer and dryer in unit. Appliances included. Great location! Resident will be assigned 1 off-street parking space. Great view of the bay from the extended upstairs balcony. Quiet gated condo community. Sorry, no smoking, pets or co-signors.



Visit www.RivieraSanDiego.com for more information and pictures for this home.



This unit is available 04/01/20 with a 1 year lease and security deposit of $2,300. Application fee is $35 per applicant. Please drive by the unit prior to scheduling an appointment. To schedule your personalized tour, please call Riviera Property Management at (858) 273-2255



