All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4051 Fanuel St. #3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4051 Fanuel St. #3
Last updated April 15 2020 at 9:11 PM

4051 Fanuel St. #3

4051 Fanuel Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Pacific Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4051 Fanuel Street, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
2bd/1.5ba townhome located across from the Bay & Fanuel Park, Lndry in unit, 1Pkg, Balcony, Beautiful view of the Bay! - Beautiful Pacific Beach townhome located directly across Sail Bay & Fanuel St Park! Townhouse Style 2 bedroom 1.5 bath with a washer and dryer in unit. Appliances included. Great location! Resident will be assigned 1 off-street parking space. Great view of the bay from the extended upstairs balcony. Quiet gated condo community. Sorry, no smoking, pets or co-signors.

Visit www.RivieraSanDiego.com for more information and pictures for this home.

This unit is available 04/01/20 with a 1 year lease and security deposit of $2,300. Application fee is $35 per applicant. Please drive by the unit prior to scheduling an appointment. To schedule your personalized tour, please call Riviera Property Management at (858) 273-2255

(RLNE5658158)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4051 Fanuel St. #3 have any available units?
4051 Fanuel St. #3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4051 Fanuel St. #3 have?
Some of 4051 Fanuel St. #3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4051 Fanuel St. #3 currently offering any rent specials?
4051 Fanuel St. #3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4051 Fanuel St. #3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4051 Fanuel St. #3 is pet friendly.
Does 4051 Fanuel St. #3 offer parking?
Yes, 4051 Fanuel St. #3 offers parking.
Does 4051 Fanuel St. #3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4051 Fanuel St. #3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4051 Fanuel St. #3 have a pool?
No, 4051 Fanuel St. #3 does not have a pool.
Does 4051 Fanuel St. #3 have accessible units?
No, 4051 Fanuel St. #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 4051 Fanuel St. #3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4051 Fanuel St. #3 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Strata
969 Market St
San Diego, CA 92101
La Jolla Blue
7039 Charmant Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
Entrada Apartments
453 13th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Spire San Diego
1475 Island Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Barclay Square
6363 Beadnell Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Deerwood
15640 Bernardo Center Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Tierrasanta Ridge Apartment Homes
5410 Repecho Dr
San Diego, CA 92124
Jefferson Pacific Beach
4275 Mission Bay Drive
San Diego, CA 92109

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University