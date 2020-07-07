All apartments in San Diego
Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:20 PM

4047 8th Avenue #201

4047 8th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4047 8th Avenue, San Diego, CA 92103
Hillcrest

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
One Bedroom Condo in Hillcrest with Garage - Fantastic location! Tucked away at the back of a cul-de-sac, this quiet and gated community is just off Hwy 163 at the Washington Street West Exit.
The location within the community is also ideal - upstairs, corner unit with West facing windows that supply natural light and cool breezes year-round.
The condo is very nicely done with all new Luxury Plank flooring, granite counters, stainless steel appliances (including dishwasher, microwave, fridge and stove), cherry wood cabinets, central heat, tile floor in kitchen and bathroom, walk in closet, coat closet, and plenty of linen storage.
On site laundry room, community BBQ area with seating, gym and pool table available.
Unit comes with 1 car garage.
1 Year Lease Required.
No Pets.

Equal Housing Opportunity.

Rental Requirements:
1) Gross Income 2.5 times the rent = Standard Deposit. Income 2 - 2.49 times the rent = Std. Deposit plus half.
2) FICO Score for all applicants must be 650 or above. FICO Score of 600-649 = Std. Deposit plus half. FICO Score of "No Score" = 2 times the Std. Deposit.
3) Positive Rental History or Verifiable Home Ownership
4) No Evictions or Debt to Prior Landlords

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4521497)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4047 8th Avenue #201 have any available units?
4047 8th Avenue #201 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4047 8th Avenue #201 have?
Some of 4047 8th Avenue #201's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4047 8th Avenue #201 currently offering any rent specials?
4047 8th Avenue #201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4047 8th Avenue #201 pet-friendly?
No, 4047 8th Avenue #201 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4047 8th Avenue #201 offer parking?
Yes, 4047 8th Avenue #201 offers parking.
Does 4047 8th Avenue #201 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4047 8th Avenue #201 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4047 8th Avenue #201 have a pool?
No, 4047 8th Avenue #201 does not have a pool.
Does 4047 8th Avenue #201 have accessible units?
No, 4047 8th Avenue #201 does not have accessible units.
Does 4047 8th Avenue #201 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4047 8th Avenue #201 has units with dishwashers.

