4047 8th Avenue #201

One Bedroom Condo in Hillcrest with Garage - Fantastic location! Tucked away at the back of a cul-de-sac, this quiet and gated community is just off Hwy 163 at the Washington Street West Exit.

The location within the community is also ideal - upstairs, corner unit with West facing windows that supply natural light and cool breezes year-round.

The condo is very nicely done with all new Luxury Plank flooring, granite counters, stainless steel appliances (including dishwasher, microwave, fridge and stove), cherry wood cabinets, central heat, tile floor in kitchen and bathroom, walk in closet, coat closet, and plenty of linen storage.

On site laundry room, community BBQ area with seating, gym and pool table available.

Unit comes with 1 car garage.

1 Year Lease Required.

No Pets.



Rental Requirements:

1) Gross Income 2.5 times the rent = Standard Deposit. Income 2 - 2.49 times the rent = Std. Deposit plus half.

2) FICO Score for all applicants must be 650 or above. FICO Score of 600-649 = Std. Deposit plus half. FICO Score of "No Score" = 2 times the Std. Deposit.

3) Positive Rental History or Verifiable Home Ownership

4) No Evictions or Debt to Prior Landlords



No Pets Allowed



