4040 Porte La Paz #83, San Diego, CA 92122- Locatio...Location....Location! - This adorable condo will not last long on the market. Call to schedule a showing.



Located in the lovely UTC area.



La Paz in La Jolla Colony - Enjoy the carefree living:



One bedroom, one bath condo with a loft, dedicated cover 1 car parking with storage, additional open parking. Stackable washer and dryer in unit. Laminated wood floors and carpet. Water and Trash is included.



Great location for shopping, restaurants, Scripps and University.



Rent: $1,800

Deposit: $2,000

Processing: $50.00



SMALL Pet on approval with deposit.



Apply on-line at PropertyADVANTAGE.com

Please email Veronica to schedule a showing at vortega@propadvantage.com

760-908-2139



(RLNE4767174)