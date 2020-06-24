All apartments in San Diego
4040 Porte La Paz #83

4040 Porte La Paz · No Longer Available
Location

4040 Porte La Paz, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
pool
carpet
4040 Porte La Paz #83, San Diego, CA 92122- Locatio...Location....Location! - This adorable condo will not last long on the market. Call to schedule a showing.

Located in the lovely UTC area.

La Paz in La Jolla Colony - Enjoy the carefree living:

One bedroom, one bath condo with a loft, dedicated cover 1 car parking with storage, additional open parking. Stackable washer and dryer in unit. Laminated wood floors and carpet. Water and Trash is included.

Great location for shopping, restaurants, Scripps and University.

Rent: $1,800
Deposit: $2,000
Processing: $50.00

SMALL Pet on approval with deposit.

Apply on-line at PropertyADVANTAGE.com
Please email Veronica to schedule a showing at vortega@propadvantage.com
760-908-2139

(RLNE4767174)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4040 Porte La Paz #83 have any available units?
4040 Porte La Paz #83 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4040 Porte La Paz #83 have?
Some of 4040 Porte La Paz #83's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4040 Porte La Paz #83 currently offering any rent specials?
4040 Porte La Paz #83 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4040 Porte La Paz #83 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4040 Porte La Paz #83 is pet friendly.
Does 4040 Porte La Paz #83 offer parking?
Yes, 4040 Porte La Paz #83 offers parking.
Does 4040 Porte La Paz #83 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4040 Porte La Paz #83 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4040 Porte La Paz #83 have a pool?
Yes, 4040 Porte La Paz #83 has a pool.
Does 4040 Porte La Paz #83 have accessible units?
No, 4040 Porte La Paz #83 does not have accessible units.
Does 4040 Porte La Paz #83 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4040 Porte La Paz #83 does not have units with dishwashers.
