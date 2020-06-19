All apartments in San Diego
4040 Mississippi St.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

4040 Mississippi St.

4040 Mississippi Street · (619) 300-6564
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4040 Mississippi Street, San Diego, CA 92104
University Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4040 Mississippi St. · Avail. Jul 1

$2,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
4040 Mississippi St. Available 07/01/20 2BD/1BA Spacious Condo in North Park! - 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, ground floor condo with 1,200 sf! This property includes water and trash and has laundry on-site.
This property comes with two assigned parking spaces.
It will be vacant and ready to show July 1st.

Location, location, location! This condo is in the fun and trendy North Park neighborhood. North Park has some of the best restaurants and night life in San Diego. You'll always have something to do!

To request additional information, schedule a showing, or request assistance with our online applications, please call or text Jessica Hawkins at: (619) 300-6564 or email her at: jhawk@amanica.com

Applications are available 24/7 on our website: www.Amanica.com

Applicant Requirements include: 12-month lease, fair credit, Renters Insurance, NO past evictions or judgments, verifiable documented income needs to be 2.5 times the rent, and verification of proof of income/employment and rental history will be conducted.

Amanica Real Estate & Property Management
1450 Harbor Island Dr. #G-10, San Diego, CA 92101 www.Amanica.com
BRE #967449 | Corp BRE #1523568
Office: (619) 300-6564 | Fax: (951) 924-3666

(RLNE5845736)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4040 Mississippi St. have any available units?
4040 Mississippi St. has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 4040 Mississippi St. currently offering any rent specials?
4040 Mississippi St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4040 Mississippi St. pet-friendly?
No, 4040 Mississippi St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4040 Mississippi St. offer parking?
Yes, 4040 Mississippi St. does offer parking.
Does 4040 Mississippi St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4040 Mississippi St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4040 Mississippi St. have a pool?
No, 4040 Mississippi St. does not have a pool.
Does 4040 Mississippi St. have accessible units?
No, 4040 Mississippi St. does not have accessible units.
Does 4040 Mississippi St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4040 Mississippi St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4040 Mississippi St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 4040 Mississippi St. does not have units with air conditioning.
