4040 Mississippi St. Available 07/01/20 2BD/1BA Spacious Condo in North Park! - 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, ground floor condo with 1,200 sf! This property includes water and trash and has laundry on-site.

This property comes with two assigned parking spaces.

It will be vacant and ready to show July 1st.



Location, location, location! This condo is in the fun and trendy North Park neighborhood. North Park has some of the best restaurants and night life in San Diego. You'll always have something to do!



To request additional information, schedule a showing, or request assistance with our online applications, please call or text Jessica Hawkins at: (619) 300-6564 or email her at: jhawk@amanica.com



Applications are available 24/7 on our website: www.Amanica.com



Applicant Requirements include: 12-month lease, fair credit, Renters Insurance, NO past evictions or judgments, verifiable documented income needs to be 2.5 times the rent, and verification of proof of income/employment and rental history will be conducted.



Amanica Real Estate & Property Management

1450 Harbor Island Dr. #G-10, San Diego, CA 92101 www.Amanica.com

BRE #967449 | Corp BRE #1523568

Office: (619) 300-6564 | Fax: (951) 924-3666



(RLNE5845736)