4040 Lamont Street - 15

Amenities
HALF MONTH OFF 1st MONTHS RENT. Pay 1st month's full rent, 2nd month is pro-rate for the free days. Desirable, quiet upstairs unit in...
ENTRY: Upgraded tile floor and security screen door
LIVING ROOM / DINING ROOM: New carpet leading to a covered patio. The room has a ceiling fan and is cable ready
KITCHEN: Upgraded tile floor, refrigerator, and self-cleaning oven
BEDROOM: New carpet with a sliding mirrored closet door and ceiling fan. Vertical blinds on the window and cable-ready outlet.
BATHROOM: Upgraded ceramic tile floor, new faucets, bath mirror, and medicine cabinet
PARKING: One dedicated parking space
UTILITIES: Water, refuse removal and landscaping included. Tenant pays for electricity.
LAUNDRY: On-premise coin-op laundry with bill changer
NOTE: Smoke-free, quiet, non-partying complex. No smoking, no dogs or cats or pet sitting, no dish
PRE-QUALIFY YOURSELF: Income 2.75+ times the monthly rental AND a FICO score of 670+. No subletting or co-signers. Renter's Insurance recommended
APPLICATION: $35 credit check for each applicant over 18 years of age
RENT: $1,650 month on a year lease. SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1650
SHOWING: Call for a showing (858) 270-1605
The Pacific Lamont is a 20-unit, non-smoking, non-partying complex known as "the cleanest rental units around."
You will find living three blocks away from Crown Point beach offers endless opportunities for being out and about.
You will enjoy nearby shopping and dining, as well as, easy access to the freeway with this centrally located complex.