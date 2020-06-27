All apartments in San Diego
4040 Lamont Street - 15
4040 Lamont Street - 15

4040 Lamont Street · No Longer Available
Location

4040 Lamont Street, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
HALF MONTH OFF 1st MONTHS RENT. Pay 1st month's full rent, 2nd month is pro-rate for the free days. Desirable, quiet upstairs unit in...

ENTRY: Upgraded tile floor and security screen door

LIVING ROOM / DINING ROOM: New carpet leading to a covered patio. The room has a ceiling fan and is cable ready

KITCHEN: Upgraded tile floor, refrigerator, and self-cleaning oven

BEDROOM: New carpet with a sliding mirrored closet door and ceiling fan. Vertical blinds on the window and cable-ready outlet.

BATHROOM: Upgraded ceramic tile floor, new faucets, bath mirror, and medicine cabinet

PARKING: One dedicated parking space

UTILITIES: Water, refuse removal and landscaping included. Tenant pays for electricity.

LAUNDRY: On-premise coin-op laundry with bill changer

NOTE: Smoke-free, quiet, non-partying complex. No smoking, no dogs or cats or pet sitting, no dish

PRE-QUALIFY YOURSELF: Income 2.75+ times the monthly rental AND a FICO score of 670+. No subletting or co-signers. Renter's Insurance recommended

APPLICATION: $35 credit check for each applicant over 18 years of age

RENT: $1,650 month on a year lease. SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1650

SHOWING: Call for a showing (858) 270-1605
The Pacific Lamont is a 20-unit, non-smoking, non-partying complex known as "the cleanest rental units around."

You will find living three blocks away from Crown Point beach offers endless opportunities for being out and about.

You will enjoy nearby shopping and dining, as well as, easy access to the freeway with this centrally located complex.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4040 Lamont Street - 15 have any available units?
4040 Lamont Street - 15 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4040 Lamont Street - 15 have?
Some of 4040 Lamont Street - 15's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4040 Lamont Street - 15 currently offering any rent specials?
4040 Lamont Street - 15 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4040 Lamont Street - 15 pet-friendly?
No, 4040 Lamont Street - 15 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4040 Lamont Street - 15 offer parking?
Yes, 4040 Lamont Street - 15 offers parking.
Does 4040 Lamont Street - 15 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4040 Lamont Street - 15 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4040 Lamont Street - 15 have a pool?
No, 4040 Lamont Street - 15 does not have a pool.
Does 4040 Lamont Street - 15 have accessible units?
No, 4040 Lamont Street - 15 does not have accessible units.
Does 4040 Lamont Street - 15 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4040 Lamont Street - 15 does not have units with dishwashers.

