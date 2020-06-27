4040 Lamont Street - 15

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony parking recently renovated ceiling fan carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

HALF MONTH OFF 1st MONTHS RENT. Pay 1st month's full rent, 2nd month is pro-rate for the free days. Desirable, quiet upstairs unit in...



ENTRY: Upgraded tile floor and security screen door



LIVING ROOM / DINING ROOM: New carpet leading to a covered patio. The room has a ceiling fan and is cable ready



KITCHEN: Upgraded tile floor, refrigerator, and self-cleaning oven



BEDROOM: New carpet with a sliding mirrored closet door and ceiling fan. Vertical blinds on the window and cable-ready outlet.



BATHROOM: Upgraded ceramic tile floor, new faucets, bath mirror, and medicine cabinet



PARKING: One dedicated parking space



UTILITIES: Water, refuse removal and landscaping included. Tenant pays for electricity.



LAUNDRY: On-premise coin-op laundry with bill changer



NOTE: Smoke-free, quiet, non-partying complex. No smoking, no dogs or cats or pet sitting, no dish



PRE-QUALIFY YOURSELF: Income 2.75+ times the monthly rental AND a FICO score of 670+. No subletting or co-signers. Renter's Insurance recommended



APPLICATION: $35 credit check for each applicant over 18 years of age



RENT: $1,650 month on a year lease. SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1650



SHOWING: Call for a showing (858) 270-1605

The Pacific Lamont is a 20-unit, non-smoking, non-partying complex known as "the cleanest rental units around."



You will find living three blocks away from Crown Point beach offers endless opportunities for being out and about.



You will enjoy nearby shopping and dining, as well as, easy access to the freeway with this centrally located complex.