Last updated April 2 2020 at 6:07 AM

4036 Highland Avenue

4036 Highland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4036 Highland Avenue, San Diego, CA 92105
City Heights

Amenities

microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
THIS IS A STUDIO with full kitchen and full bathroom...NOT A 1 bedroom...It is AVAILABLE SOON! owner is asking $1,050 per month rent. ALL APPLICANTS MUST HAVE A VALID JOB and Must show a credit score of 640 or better to even apply!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4036 Highland Avenue have any available units?
4036 Highland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 4036 Highland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4036 Highland Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4036 Highland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4036 Highland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4036 Highland Avenue offer parking?
No, 4036 Highland Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4036 Highland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4036 Highland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4036 Highland Avenue have a pool?
No, 4036 Highland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4036 Highland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4036 Highland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4036 Highland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4036 Highland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4036 Highland Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4036 Highland Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
