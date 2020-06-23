4036 Highland Avenue, San Diego, CA 92105 City Heights
Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
THIS IS A STUDIO with full kitchen and full bathroom...NOT A 1 bedroom...It is AVAILABLE SOON! owner is asking $1,050 per month rent. ALL APPLICANTS MUST HAVE A VALID JOB and Must show a credit score of 640 or better to even apply!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
