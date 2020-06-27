All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4034 Winona Avenue
Last updated August 5 2019 at 8:54 PM

4034 Winona Avenue

4034 Winona Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4034 Winona Avenue, San Diego, CA 92105
City Heights

Amenities

1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment with private yard and new kitchen. Completely remodeled kitchen with new cabinets and quartz countertops. Tile flooring throughout. 1 parking space included. Water & trash included. 500 square feet. $1300 Security Deposit. Up to 2 Cats OK with $500 extra deposit.

**Qualifications**
$2600.00 minimum monthly income between adults (income after taxes and deductions). 625+ minimum credit score. 2 years rental history with positive references. Section 8 OK but must meet the same qualifications except income. Up to 2 Cats OK.

**Viewing Instructions**
Text or call our office to request an appointment to view inside.

Chris Bump
Property Manager / Broker
Property Management Executives
(619) 797-1470
www.619Rentals.com
4901 70th Street
San Diego, CA 92115
CalBRE License # 01521684

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,300, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $1,300, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats OK, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

