4034 Winona Avenue

Amenities
1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment with private yard and new kitchen. Completely remodeled kitchen with new cabinets and quartz countertops. Tile flooring throughout. 1 parking space included. Water & trash included. 500 square feet. $1300 Security Deposit. Up to 2 Cats OK with $500 extra deposit.
**Qualifications**
$2600.00 minimum monthly income between adults (income after taxes and deductions). 625+ minimum credit score. 2 years rental history with positive references. Section 8 OK but must meet the same qualifications except income. Up to 2 Cats OK.
**Viewing Instructions**
Text or call our office to request an appointment to view inside.
Chris Bump
Property Manager / Broker
Property Management Executives
(619) 797-1470
www.619Rentals.com
4901 70th Street
San Diego, CA 92115
CalBRE License # 01521684
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,300, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $1,300, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats OK, Dogs not allowed
