4034 Winona Avenue

1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment with private yard and new kitchen. Completely remodeled kitchen with new cabinets and quartz countertops. Tile flooring throughout. 1 parking space included. Water & trash included. 500 square feet. $1300 Security Deposit. Up to 2 Cats OK with $500 extra deposit.



**Qualifications**

$2600.00 minimum monthly income between adults (income after taxes and deductions). 625+ minimum credit score. 2 years rental history with positive references. Section 8 OK but must meet the same qualifications except income. Up to 2 Cats OK.



**Viewing Instructions**

Text or call our office to request an appointment to view inside.



Chris Bump

Property Manager / Broker

Property Management Executives

(619) 797-1470

www.619Rentals.com

4901 70th Street

San Diego, CA 92115

CalBRE License # 01521684



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,300, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $1,300, Available Now



