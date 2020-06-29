4025 Byrd St

Amenities

Great 4 bedroom single story in South San Diego! - Great location right off of Palm Ave in South San Diego between the 5 and 805. Easy commuting to anywhere in the county included military bases in Coronado and 32nd Street. 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, single story with an attached 2 car garage! Refrigerator, washer and dryer are included. Newer paint and carpet throughout. Fenced backyard. Pets considered. Breed restrictions and pet deposit apply. SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call 619-305-0542 or visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/ralstonteamproperties



IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION

- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)

- All applicants must have credit scores above 500

- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount

- Applicants' planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date



For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://irp-cdn.multiscreensite.com/3a118214/files/uploaded/APPLICANT-SCREENING-CRITERIA-4-25-18.pdf



(RLNE5572306)