Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4025 Byrd St
Last updated February 28 2020 at 1:11 PM

4025 Byrd St

4025 Byrd Street · No Longer Available
Location

4025 Byrd Street, San Diego, CA 92154
Otay Mesa West

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Great 4 bedroom single story in South San Diego! - Great location right off of Palm Ave in South San Diego between the 5 and 805. Easy commuting to anywhere in the county included military bases in Coronado and 32nd Street. 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, single story with an attached 2 car garage! Refrigerator, washer and dryer are included. Newer paint and carpet throughout. Fenced backyard. Pets considered. Breed restrictions and pet deposit apply. SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call 619-305-0542 or visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/ralstonteamproperties

IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION
- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)
- All applicants must have credit scores above 500
- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount
- Applicants' planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date

For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://irp-cdn.multiscreensite.com/3a118214/files/uploaded/APPLICANT-SCREENING-CRITERIA-4-25-18.pdf

(RLNE5572306)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4025 Byrd St have any available units?
4025 Byrd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4025 Byrd St have?
Some of 4025 Byrd St's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4025 Byrd St currently offering any rent specials?
4025 Byrd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4025 Byrd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4025 Byrd St is pet friendly.
Does 4025 Byrd St offer parking?
Yes, 4025 Byrd St offers parking.
Does 4025 Byrd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4025 Byrd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4025 Byrd St have a pool?
No, 4025 Byrd St does not have a pool.
Does 4025 Byrd St have accessible units?
No, 4025 Byrd St does not have accessible units.
Does 4025 Byrd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4025 Byrd St does not have units with dishwashers.

