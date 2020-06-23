All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4019 Carmel View #161

4019 Carmel View Rd · No Longer Available
Location

4019 Carmel View Rd, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
hot tub
pet friendly
Remodeled Condo in Carmel Valley- Arborlake Community - Newly remodeled and upgraded 1,071 square feet condo in the quiet and prestigious Carmel Valley area of San Diego in the Arborlake complex. This two bedroom, two bath lower level condo with completely remodeled interiors features "model like" upgrades and finishes. The spacious living room area opens up to a dining space and the kitchen. The new kitchen includes custom cabinets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Two large bedrooms feature large closets with mirrored doors and the ensuite remodeled bathrooms feature new cabinets, counters, and fixtures.

Other upgrades to the condo include custom blinds, crown molding, wood flooring and fresh paint throughout. A front patio is the perfect place to take in views of the community, with space for a seating area. A washer and dryer are provided in the unit. The unit comes with one carport parking spot and open guest parking readily available. The community is beautifully landscaped and community amenities include a pool, spa, and clubhouse area. Water and Trash service are included in rent. No smoking. Pets OK with restrictions.

Schools nearby: Carmel Del Mar Elementary, Carmel Valley Middle and Torrey Pines High School. Commuting is convenient with quick access to Interstate 5 and 805, and Highway 56. The property is is close to shopping, grocery, restaurants and is a quick trip to Del Mar village and beaches, Del Mar Highlands, UCSD campus, and Sorrento Valley. It is also a quick drive to San Diego favorites such as La Jolla, Del Mar race track and fairgrounds, Sea World, LEGOLAND, Historic Old Towne, the San Diego Zoo, Petco Park and the Downtown Gaslamp District. Trips to unspoiled Solana Beach or stunning Torrey Pines State Reserve and Torrey Pines Golf Course are also just beyond the neighborhood.

Listing and marketing information provided is deemed reliable and accurate but not guaranteed - agent, broker, and tenant should confirm all property information and specifications before entering rental agreement.

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING SELECT ONE OF THE FOLLOWING OPTIONS:
1. To schedule a showing through our automated systems from your smart phone, call (858) 252-0480 and be prepared to enter the street number in address of the property of interest (123 Broadway would be entered as 123). The automated system will recognize the property and will send you a link to schedule a showing through our online service called Tenant Turner.
- OR -
Copy and paste the link into your web browser to visit the schedule showing page for the property of interest, then fill in the contact information fields on the left side of the page and click "Continue To Next Step":
https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/4019-carmel-view?p=TenantTurner
2. Call North County Property Group at 858-792-5797 to speak with our leasing department by pressing 1 from the menu options. The leasing team will answer any questions and help you schedule a showing.

HOW TO APPLY:
1. Visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/san-diego-homes-for-rent
2. Find the property of interest, open the listing and then click on "Apply Online".
3. A $45 non-refundable application fee per adult will be charged.
4. Every person over 18 who would reside at the property much complete and submit a rental application.
5. Be prepared to provide supporting details and documents requested (photo ID, proof of income, bank statements, etc). Incomplete applications will be delayed or possibly denied.
6. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents. Pets are subject to a $20 pet screening fee (free for service animals).
7. Application turnaround time is typically 2-4 days.

RENTAL CRITERIA:
1. We are a fair housing provider. All applicants will be subject to the same application criteria.
2. Total household gross monthly income must be at least three (3) times the amount of monthly rent.
3. Favorable credit history, proof of employment and sufficient income, and positive landlord references are required.
4. No co-signers will be accepted.
5. Renters insurance is also required.
6. A monthly pet rent of $50 ($75 for two pets) will be charged to tenants with approved pets.
7. For the complete set of criteria visit: https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/rental-criteria

FOR MORE INFORMATION:
North County Property Group
Schedule a showing: (858) 252-0480
General Information: (858) 792-5797
leasing@ncpropertygroup.com
CA DRE #01922571
https://www.ncpropertygroup.com

(RLNE2891887)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4019 Carmel View #161 have any available units?
4019 Carmel View #161 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4019 Carmel View #161 have?
Some of 4019 Carmel View #161's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4019 Carmel View #161 currently offering any rent specials?
4019 Carmel View #161 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4019 Carmel View #161 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4019 Carmel View #161 is pet friendly.
Does 4019 Carmel View #161 offer parking?
Yes, 4019 Carmel View #161 does offer parking.
Does 4019 Carmel View #161 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4019 Carmel View #161 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4019 Carmel View #161 have a pool?
Yes, 4019 Carmel View #161 has a pool.
Does 4019 Carmel View #161 have accessible units?
No, 4019 Carmel View #161 does not have accessible units.
Does 4019 Carmel View #161 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4019 Carmel View #161 does not have units with dishwashers.
