4019 Carmel View #161

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport clubhouse parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed guest parking hot tub pet friendly

Remodeled Condo in Carmel Valley- Arborlake Community - Newly remodeled and upgraded 1,071 square feet condo in the quiet and prestigious Carmel Valley area of San Diego in the Arborlake complex. This two bedroom, two bath lower level condo with completely remodeled interiors features "model like" upgrades and finishes. The spacious living room area opens up to a dining space and the kitchen. The new kitchen includes custom cabinets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Two large bedrooms feature large closets with mirrored doors and the ensuite remodeled bathrooms feature new cabinets, counters, and fixtures.



Other upgrades to the condo include custom blinds, crown molding, wood flooring and fresh paint throughout. A front patio is the perfect place to take in views of the community, with space for a seating area. A washer and dryer are provided in the unit. The unit comes with one carport parking spot and open guest parking readily available. The community is beautifully landscaped and community amenities include a pool, spa, and clubhouse area. Water and Trash service are included in rent. No smoking. Pets OK with restrictions.



Schools nearby: Carmel Del Mar Elementary, Carmel Valley Middle and Torrey Pines High School. Commuting is convenient with quick access to Interstate 5 and 805, and Highway 56. The property is is close to shopping, grocery, restaurants and is a quick trip to Del Mar village and beaches, Del Mar Highlands, UCSD campus, and Sorrento Valley. It is also a quick drive to San Diego favorites such as La Jolla, Del Mar race track and fairgrounds, Sea World, LEGOLAND, Historic Old Towne, the San Diego Zoo, Petco Park and the Downtown Gaslamp District. Trips to unspoiled Solana Beach or stunning Torrey Pines State Reserve and Torrey Pines Golf Course are also just beyond the neighborhood.



Listing and marketing information provided is deemed reliable and accurate but not guaranteed - agent, broker, and tenant should confirm all property information and specifications before entering rental agreement.



TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING SELECT ONE OF THE FOLLOWING OPTIONS:

1. To schedule a showing through our automated systems from your smart phone, call (858) 252-0480 and be prepared to enter the street number in address of the property of interest (123 Broadway would be entered as 123). The automated system will recognize the property and will send you a link to schedule a showing through our online service called Tenant Turner.

- OR -

Copy and paste the link into your web browser to visit the schedule showing page for the property of interest, then fill in the contact information fields on the left side of the page and click "Continue To Next Step":

https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/4019-carmel-view?p=TenantTurner

2. Call North County Property Group at 858-792-5797 to speak with our leasing department by pressing 1 from the menu options. The leasing team will answer any questions and help you schedule a showing.



HOW TO APPLY:

1. Visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/san-diego-homes-for-rent

2. Find the property of interest, open the listing and then click on "Apply Online".

3. A $45 non-refundable application fee per adult will be charged.

4. Every person over 18 who would reside at the property much complete and submit a rental application.

5. Be prepared to provide supporting details and documents requested (photo ID, proof of income, bank statements, etc). Incomplete applications will be delayed or possibly denied.

6. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents. Pets are subject to a $20 pet screening fee (free for service animals).

7. Application turnaround time is typically 2-4 days.



RENTAL CRITERIA:

1. We are a fair housing provider. All applicants will be subject to the same application criteria.

2. Total household gross monthly income must be at least three (3) times the amount of monthly rent.

3. Favorable credit history, proof of employment and sufficient income, and positive landlord references are required.

4. No co-signers will be accepted.

5. Renters insurance is also required.

6. A monthly pet rent of $50 ($75 for two pets) will be charged to tenants with approved pets.

7. For the complete set of criteria visit: https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/rental-criteria



FOR MORE INFORMATION:

North County Property Group

Schedule a showing: (858) 252-0480

General Information: (858) 792-5797

leasing@ncpropertygroup.com

CA DRE #01922571

https://www.ncpropertygroup.com



(RLNE2891887)