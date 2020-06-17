4002 Carmel Brooks Way

Amenities

This spacious bedroom, 2.5 bath home is perfect for anyone looking to live in a great neighborhood located in Carmel Valley. This corner lot beauty includes a large master bedroom and bath. a beautiful upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops & stainless steel appliances, recently upgraded bathrooms, a wood burning fireplace and a loft that could serve as an additional bedroom, office or den! Enjoy entertaining friends and family in the large backyard, complete with a brand new deck. This home also features a 2 car garage and recently installed solar paneling to reduce electricity costs. 1 block from Carmel Del Mar elementary school and walking distance to CV middle school and Torrey pines high school. Walking distance to parks, shopping, Carmel Valley Community center and only a 5-10 minute drive to beach!!



*Tenant responsible for all utilities, home has solar panels, Water, Internet/Cable.

*Owner provides Landscaper.



Rental Terms: Rent: $3,600, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $3,600, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

