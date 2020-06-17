All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 18 2019 at 4:54 PM

4002 Carmel Brooks Way

4002 Carmel Brooks Way
Location

4002 Carmel Brooks Way, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This spacious bedroom, 2.5 bath home is perfect for anyone looking to live in a great neighborhood located in Carmel Valley. This corner lot beauty includes a large master bedroom and bath. a beautiful upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops & stainless steel appliances, recently upgraded bathrooms, a wood burning fireplace and a loft that could serve as an additional bedroom, office or den! Enjoy entertaining friends and family in the large backyard, complete with a brand new deck. This home also features a 2 car garage and recently installed solar paneling to reduce electricity costs. 1 block from Carmel Del Mar elementary school and walking distance to CV middle school and Torrey pines high school. Walking distance to parks, shopping, Carmel Valley Community center and only a 5-10 minute drive to beach!!

*Tenant responsible for all utilities, home has solar panels, Water, Internet/Cable.
*Owner provides Landscaper.

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,600, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $3,600, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4002 Carmel Brooks Way have any available units?
4002 Carmel Brooks Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4002 Carmel Brooks Way have?
Some of 4002 Carmel Brooks Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4002 Carmel Brooks Way currently offering any rent specials?
4002 Carmel Brooks Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4002 Carmel Brooks Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4002 Carmel Brooks Way is pet friendly.
Does 4002 Carmel Brooks Way offer parking?
Yes, 4002 Carmel Brooks Way offers parking.
Does 4002 Carmel Brooks Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4002 Carmel Brooks Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4002 Carmel Brooks Way have a pool?
No, 4002 Carmel Brooks Way does not have a pool.
Does 4002 Carmel Brooks Way have accessible units?
No, 4002 Carmel Brooks Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4002 Carmel Brooks Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4002 Carmel Brooks Way does not have units with dishwashers.
