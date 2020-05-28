All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3990 Centre Street #305.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3990 Centre Street #305
Last updated January 17 2020 at 12:45 PM

3990 Centre Street #305

3990 Centre Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Hillcrest
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3990 Centre Street, San Diego, CA 92103
Hillcrest

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Gorgeous Two Bedroom Condo in the Heart of Hillcrest - Don't miss out on this beautiful 2 BDRM/2 BA condo located in the heart of Hillcrest. Kitchen is well suited with upgraded stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops. Private balcony, fireplace, custom organizers built into two large closets in master bedroom. The completely gated secure garage has two side-by-side oversized assigned spaces assigned to this unit. The elevator in the open air courtyard takes you to the top floor outdoor grill area and party room. Available January 1st for min.one year lease.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5425196)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3990 Centre Street #305 have any available units?
3990 Centre Street #305 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3990 Centre Street #305 have?
Some of 3990 Centre Street #305's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3990 Centre Street #305 currently offering any rent specials?
3990 Centre Street #305 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3990 Centre Street #305 pet-friendly?
No, 3990 Centre Street #305 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3990 Centre Street #305 offer parking?
Yes, 3990 Centre Street #305 offers parking.
Does 3990 Centre Street #305 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3990 Centre Street #305 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3990 Centre Street #305 have a pool?
No, 3990 Centre Street #305 does not have a pool.
Does 3990 Centre Street #305 have accessible units?
No, 3990 Centre Street #305 does not have accessible units.
Does 3990 Centre Street #305 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3990 Centre Street #305 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

IDEA1
899 Park Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Eighteen Ten State St
1810 State St
San Diego, CA 92101
Mariner's Cove Apartments
4392 W Point Loma Blvd
San Diego, CA 92107
The Merian
601 11th Avenue
San Diego, CA 92101
Navajo Bluffs
6575 Jaffe Ct
San Diego, CA 92119
Sola
13385 Highlands Place
San Diego, CA 92130
Nobel Court
3707 Nobel Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
Villa Bahia
2307 E Beyer Blvd
San Diego, CA 92173

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University