Last updated September 24 2019 at 9:45 AM

3982 Valeta St Unit 282

3982 Valeta Street · No Longer Available
Location

3982 Valeta Street, San Diego, CA 92110
Loma Palisades

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
sauna
tennis court
valet service
Beautiful 1B/1BA Top Floor Corner Unit Condo w/ Resort Style Amenities, A/C & Reserved Parking! - AVAILABLE NOW!

Beautiful 1B/1BA condo available for lease in Point Loma featuring 742 SF of living space. This great top floor corner unit boasts:
-Fantastic location in Point Loma just a quick bike ride from Ocean Beach w/ easy highway 8 access!
-Point Loma Tennis Club boasts resort style amenities--swimming pool, spa, sauna, fitness center, tennis courts, large open grass areas, playground & clubhouse! Community washers/dryers also right next to the unit!
-1 reserved parking space in underground garage just below unit
-Central A/C & heat
-No neighbors above you and larger square footage in corner unit!
-NEW carpets throughout the entire unit!
-Private covered balcony
-Spacious living room w/ large window for ample natural light
-Nice kitchen w/ provided refrigerator, brand new Samsung stove/oven & Whirlpool dishwasher!
-Large bedroom w/ dual closets & access to private covered balcony
-Full bathroom

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
- A ?co-signer will be considered ?if? applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co?-?sign?e?rs need to complete a full application. Co?-?sign?e?rs must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date
- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $1775
- WASHER/DRYER: coin-op W/D on-site
- A/C: Yes
- PET RESTRICTIONS: Two pets max under 40lbs each considered for additional $40 monthly pet rent per pet

-PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog or cat, submit a separate application for your pet. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20.

If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF

- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7GHVgfXpPqg
- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: Point Loma
- FLOORING: NEW carpet & tile
- PARKING: 1 reserved parking space
- PROPERTY TYPE: Condo
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water/sewer/trash
- GARDENER INCLUDED: N/A
- YARD: No
- YEAR BUILT: 1969

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: Storage cabinets at parking space will not be available for tenant use.
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

(RLNE5145562)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3982 Valeta St Unit 282 have any available units?
3982 Valeta St Unit 282 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3982 Valeta St Unit 282 have?
Some of 3982 Valeta St Unit 282's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3982 Valeta St Unit 282 currently offering any rent specials?
3982 Valeta St Unit 282 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3982 Valeta St Unit 282 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3982 Valeta St Unit 282 is pet friendly.
Does 3982 Valeta St Unit 282 offer parking?
Yes, 3982 Valeta St Unit 282 offers parking.
Does 3982 Valeta St Unit 282 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3982 Valeta St Unit 282 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3982 Valeta St Unit 282 have a pool?
Yes, 3982 Valeta St Unit 282 has a pool.
Does 3982 Valeta St Unit 282 have accessible units?
No, 3982 Valeta St Unit 282 does not have accessible units.
Does 3982 Valeta St Unit 282 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3982 Valeta St Unit 282 has units with dishwashers.
