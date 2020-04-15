3982 Valeta St Unit 282

Amenities

Beautiful 1B/1BA Top Floor Corner Unit Condo w/ Resort Style Amenities, A/C & Reserved Parking! - AVAILABLE NOW!



Beautiful 1B/1BA condo available for lease in Point Loma featuring 742 SF of living space. This great top floor corner unit boasts:

-Fantastic location in Point Loma just a quick bike ride from Ocean Beach w/ easy highway 8 access!

-Point Loma Tennis Club boasts resort style amenities--swimming pool, spa, sauna, fitness center, tennis courts, large open grass areas, playground & clubhouse! Community washers/dryers also right next to the unit!

-1 reserved parking space in underground garage just below unit

-Central A/C & heat

-No neighbors above you and larger square footage in corner unit!

-NEW carpets throughout the entire unit!

-Private covered balcony

-Spacious living room w/ large window for ample natural light

-Nice kitchen w/ provided refrigerator, brand new Samsung stove/oven & Whirlpool dishwasher!

-Large bedroom w/ dual closets & access to private covered balcony

-Full bathroom



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

- A ?co-signer will be considered ?if? applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co?-?sign?e?rs need to complete a full application. Co?-?sign?e?rs must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves

- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date

- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $1775

- WASHER/DRYER: coin-op W/D on-site

- A/C: Yes

- PET RESTRICTIONS: Two pets max under 40lbs each considered for additional $40 monthly pet rent per pet



-PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog or cat, submit a separate application for your pet. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20.



If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF



- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7GHVgfXpPqg

HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION

- AREA INFORMATION: Point Loma

- FLOORING: NEW carpet & tile

- PARKING: 1 reserved parking space

- PROPERTY TYPE: Condo

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water/sewer/trash

- GARDENER INCLUDED: N/A

- YARD: No

- YEAR BUILT: 1969



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year

- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: Storage cabinets at parking space will not be available for tenant use.

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



Good Life Property Management, Inc.

CalBRE #01929564



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*



