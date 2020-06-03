3982 Delta St

Amenities
NEWLY REMODELED HOUSE FOR RENT 3 BEDROOMS - Property Id: 230852
This newly remodeled house conveniently located walking distance from the schools; Balboa children's center, Balboa Elementary and Cesar Chavez Elementary.
It offers comfortable living spread out of 3 Bedrooms and 2 bathrooms (Master Bedroom owns a walking closet).
When you pass through the front door you are welcomed with an open living space, open concept. New Modern kitchen with new garbage disposer with laminate floor, central AC and Heating, Featuring new plumbing.
Utilities:
Not Included
Qualifying Criteria:
No History of Evictions or Bankruptcies
No Smoking
No Pets Allowed
Rent: 2,450
Deposit: 2,450
Apply at TurboTenant:
Property Id 230852
