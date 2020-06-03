All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3982 Delta St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3982 Delta St
Last updated March 2 2020 at 5:52 PM

3982 Delta St

3982 Delta Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3982 Delta Street, San Diego, CA 92113
Shelltown

Amenities

garbage disposal
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
NEWLY REMODELED HOUSE FOR RENT 3 BEDROOMS - Property Id: 230852

This newly remodeled house conveniently located walking distance from the schools; Balboa children's center, Balboa Elementary and Cesar Chavez Elementary.
It offers comfortable living spread out of 3 Bedrooms and 2 bathrooms (Master Bedroom owns a walking closet).
When you pass through the front door you are welcomed with an open living space, open concept. New Modern kitchen with new garbage disposer with laminate floor, central AC and Heating, Featuring new plumbing.
Utilities:
Not Included

Qualifying Criteria:
No History of Evictions or Bankruptcies
No Smoking
No Pets Allowed

Rent: 2,450
Deposit: 2,450
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/230852
Property Id 230852

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5603215)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3982 Delta St have any available units?
3982 Delta St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3982 Delta St have?
Some of 3982 Delta St's amenities include garbage disposal, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3982 Delta St currently offering any rent specials?
3982 Delta St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3982 Delta St pet-friendly?
No, 3982 Delta St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3982 Delta St offer parking?
No, 3982 Delta St does not offer parking.
Does 3982 Delta St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3982 Delta St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3982 Delta St have a pool?
No, 3982 Delta St does not have a pool.
Does 3982 Delta St have accessible units?
No, 3982 Delta St does not have accessible units.
Does 3982 Delta St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3982 Delta St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ocean Air
10500 Sea Pearl Cove
San Diego, CA 92130
900 F Street
900 F St
San Diego, CA 92101
Cityview SD
840 17th St
San Diego, CA 92101
SOFI Westview
11760 Westview Pkwy
San Diego, CA 92126
Navajo Bluffs
6575 Jaffe Ct
San Diego, CA 92119
Willow Glen Apartments
3635 College Ave
San Diego, CA 92115
Legacy
9320 Hillery Dr
San Diego, CA 92126
F11
1110 F Street
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University