3981 BIDDLE STREET

Charming, Upgraded Clairemont House - Three bedroom, two bathroom home with garage and spacious backyard, for rent in Clairemont Mesa East, just off the 805 and 163 freeways. Home features:

-- a light-filled kitchen with stainless steel appliances

-- backyard featuring grass, orange tree, hard-scape large enough for outdoor table

-- modern bathrooms

-- wood flooring thruout and carpet in two bedrooms (Master Bedroom has wood floors)

-- walk in closet in Master Bedroom

-- one car garage with built-out office space in the garage as well

-- washer & dryer in garage

-- fireplace in living room

-- LOTS of light with French doors to the backyard from the kitchen & Master Bedroom

-- Central AC and heat

-- Ceiling fans in two bedrooms and dining area



Quiet neighborhood with plenty of on-street parking. One mile from strip malls (CVS, Target, Home Depot, etc) Landscaping services are included at no extra cost to tenant. Tenant pays water and electricity direct.



One year lease. Tenant pays all utilities. NO PETS. NO SMOKING..



Please call us at (619) 550-7876 or (619) 229-2440 to schedule an appointment for a private viewing.



LEASING@CSPMINC.NET



Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE1944657)