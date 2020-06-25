All apartments in San Diego
3981 BIDDLE STREET
Last updated July 30 2019 at 9:54 AM

3981 BIDDLE STREET

3981 Biddle Street · No Longer Available
Location

3981 Biddle Street, San Diego, CA 92111
Clairemont Mesa East

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming, Upgraded Clairemont House - Three bedroom, two bathroom home with garage and spacious backyard, for rent in Clairemont Mesa East, just off the 805 and 163 freeways. Home features:
-- a light-filled kitchen with stainless steel appliances
-- backyard featuring grass, orange tree, hard-scape large enough for outdoor table
-- modern bathrooms
-- wood flooring thruout and carpet in two bedrooms (Master Bedroom has wood floors)
-- walk in closet in Master Bedroom
-- one car garage with built-out office space in the garage as well
-- washer & dryer in garage
-- fireplace in living room
-- LOTS of light with French doors to the backyard from the kitchen & Master Bedroom
-- Central AC and heat
-- Ceiling fans in two bedrooms and dining area

Quiet neighborhood with plenty of on-street parking. One mile from strip malls (CVS, Target, Home Depot, etc) Landscaping services are included at no extra cost to tenant. Tenant pays water and electricity direct.

One year lease. Tenant pays all utilities. NO PETS. NO SMOKING..

Please call us at (619) 550-7876 or (619) 229-2440 to schedule an appointment for a private viewing.

LEASING@CSPMINC.NET

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1944657)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3981 BIDDLE STREET have any available units?
3981 BIDDLE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3981 BIDDLE STREET have?
Some of 3981 BIDDLE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3981 BIDDLE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3981 BIDDLE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3981 BIDDLE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 3981 BIDDLE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3981 BIDDLE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 3981 BIDDLE STREET offers parking.
Does 3981 BIDDLE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3981 BIDDLE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3981 BIDDLE STREET have a pool?
No, 3981 BIDDLE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3981 BIDDLE STREET have accessible units?
No, 3981 BIDDLE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3981 BIDDLE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3981 BIDDLE STREET has units with dishwashers.
