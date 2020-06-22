All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 11 2020 at 4:10 AM

3969 Nobel Drive - 288

3969 Nobel Drive · (650) 270-6713
Location

3969 Nobel Drive, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
media room
tennis court
BEAUTIFULly furnished corner condo in Venetian gated community!
2 Bedrooms
2.5 Bathrooms
2 Car parking space (one covered, one uncovered)
Living room/dining room
Washer/dryer inside the unit
Ample storage place
Water is included in the rent amount
Walking distance to UTC Shopping center, Whole Foods, Trader Joe's.
Just minutes away from beaches, restaurants, movie theater & shopping, UCSD and Scripps.
The condo is located near the major freeways (5, 52 and 805)
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3969 Nobel Drive - 288 have any available units?
3969 Nobel Drive - 288 has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3969 Nobel Drive - 288 have?
Some of 3969 Nobel Drive - 288's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3969 Nobel Drive - 288 currently offering any rent specials?
3969 Nobel Drive - 288 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3969 Nobel Drive - 288 pet-friendly?
No, 3969 Nobel Drive - 288 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3969 Nobel Drive - 288 offer parking?
Yes, 3969 Nobel Drive - 288 does offer parking.
Does 3969 Nobel Drive - 288 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3969 Nobel Drive - 288 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3969 Nobel Drive - 288 have a pool?
Yes, 3969 Nobel Drive - 288 has a pool.
Does 3969 Nobel Drive - 288 have accessible units?
No, 3969 Nobel Drive - 288 does not have accessible units.
Does 3969 Nobel Drive - 288 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3969 Nobel Drive - 288 has units with dishwashers.
