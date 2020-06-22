3969 Nobel Drive - 288

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool media room tennis court

BEAUTIFULly furnished corner condo in Venetian gated community!

2 Bedrooms

2.5 Bathrooms

2 Car parking space (one covered, one uncovered)

Living room/dining room

Washer/dryer inside the unit

Ample storage place

Water is included in the rent amount

Walking distance to UTC Shopping center, Whole Foods, Trader Joe's.

Just minutes away from beaches, restaurants, movie theater & shopping, UCSD and Scripps.

The condo is located near the major freeways (5, 52 and 805)

