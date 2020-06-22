3969 Nobel Drive - 288

Amenities
BEAUTIFULly furnished corner condo in Venetian gated community!
2 Bedrooms
2.5 Bathrooms
2 Car parking space (one covered, one uncovered)
Living room/dining room
Washer/dryer inside the unit
Ample storage place
Water is included in the rent amount
Walking distance to UTC Shopping center, Whole Foods, Trader Joe's.
Just minutes away from beaches, restaurants, movie theater & shopping, UCSD and Scripps.
The condo is located near the major freeways (5, 52 and 805)
