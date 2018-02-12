All apartments in San Diego
3959 Lamont St.

3959 Lamont Street · No Longer Available
Location

3959 Lamont Street, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
new construction
pet friendly
Bay View Newer Build 2 Bed, 2.5 Bath Town home w/ Private Rooftop Deck!! - Bay View Newer Build! Walk down to Mission Bay & Crown Point Park, this stunning contemporary new construction Town home with Bay view in Crown Point.

KITCHEN FEATURES: Newer Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counters Tops & Cabinets, Stove, Oven, Refrigerator, Garbage Disposal, Dishwasher, and Microwave.

UNIT/PROPERTY FEATURES: Views of the bay and city lights from the top the rooftop deck, perfect for relaxing days & nights. Engineered Hardwood, Tile, Carpeted Flooring, laundry in unit full size washer/dryer. Granite kitchen and bath counters. Central Heating and A/C. Property and complex was built in 2015 and is in great condition. Tandem two Car Garage. Small pet okay on approval. No Smoking, Trash Included. Desirable neighborhood: walking distance to shopping & fitness center, minutes from the beach, major attractions and more!

One Year Lease

DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANTS!

PLEASE TAKE A DRIVE BY THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 452-1282 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount
Credit = FICO scores 650+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Good Rental References

GET A JUMP ON THE RENTAL PROCESS!! Complete and submit your application online. Note: a separate application with electronic signature is required for each adult, age 18 or older. Bring copies of your current pay stubs and $35 per application (cash or money orders only) to your viewing appointment.

Visit www.realtybyjd.com for a complete listing of available rentals

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4176597)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

