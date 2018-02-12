3959 Lamont St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking garage new construction pet friendly

Bay View Newer Build 2 Bed, 2.5 Bath Town home w/ Private Rooftop Deck!! - Bay View Newer Build! Walk down to Mission Bay & Crown Point Park, this stunning contemporary new construction Town home with Bay view in Crown Point.



KITCHEN FEATURES: Newer Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counters Tops & Cabinets, Stove, Oven, Refrigerator, Garbage Disposal, Dishwasher, and Microwave.



UNIT/PROPERTY FEATURES: Views of the bay and city lights from the top the rooftop deck, perfect for relaxing days & nights. Engineered Hardwood, Tile, Carpeted Flooring, laundry in unit full size washer/dryer. Granite kitchen and bath counters. Central Heating and A/C. Property and complex was built in 2015 and is in great condition. Tandem two Car Garage. Small pet okay on approval. No Smoking, Trash Included. Desirable neighborhood: walking distance to shopping & fitness center, minutes from the beach, major attractions and more!



One Year Lease



Rental Requirements:

Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount

Credit = FICO scores 650+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)

Good Rental References



No Cats Allowed



