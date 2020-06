Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage pool air conditioning hot tub

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Lovely tri-level townhome in great central San Diego location, with central heating and air conditioning, two car attached garage, fireplace, two balconies, one enclosed patio area, laundry area with washer and dryer, community pool and spa, and children's play area. ABSOLUTELY NO PETS EXCEPT THOSE ALLOWED BY LAW WITH WRITTEN EVIDENCE OR SMOKERS-NO EXCEPTIONS