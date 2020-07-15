3953 FLORIDA ST TOP

Amenities
COMING SOON TOP FLOOR 2BR 1.5BA NORTH PARK HILLCRE - Property Id: 310213
Coming Soon: Upgraded Upper Floor Spacious 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bathrooms central location where Hillcrest meets North Park, fast access to main highways, Walk Score 90 near Balboa Park, Morley Field pool/tennis, Sprouts organic groceries, Smart & Final extra, dining, nightlife, coffee shops and more.
?
Comfortably blending modern conveniences with classic charm, upgraded, accompanied by an open-concept kitchen granite countertops, gas cooktop stove, refrigerator, oven, microwave, wall heater, plenty of storage space. Spacious sunny balcony with barbecue capacity.
?
Enjoy its airy living spaces and bedrooms with gorgeous hardwood floors & tile bathrooms, ceiling fan & plenty of natural light. Balcony access from living room. Mirrored wardrobes. The building features secure laundry and secure gated garage parking space. Utilities paid: water sewer, trash, recycling.
photos/video preview (rented) same layout coming up
youtu.be/SWdhNo57yi0
858 229 4351
AOA USA
No broker fees
No commissions
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/310213
Property Id 310213
(RLNE5893529)