3953 FLORIDA ST TOP

COMING SOON TOP FLOOR 2BR 1.5BA NORTH PARK HILLCRE - Property Id: 310213



Coming Soon: Upgraded Upper Floor Spacious 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bathrooms central location where Hillcrest meets North Park, fast access to main highways, Walk Score 90 near Balboa Park, Morley Field pool/tennis, Sprouts organic groceries, Smart & Final extra, dining, nightlife, coffee shops and more.

Comfortably blending modern conveniences with classic charm, upgraded, accompanied by an open-concept kitchen granite countertops, gas cooktop stove, refrigerator, oven, microwave, wall heater, plenty of storage space. Spacious sunny balcony with barbecue capacity.

Enjoy its airy living spaces and bedrooms with gorgeous hardwood floors & tile bathrooms, ceiling fan & plenty of natural light. Balcony access from living room. Mirrored wardrobes. The building features secure laundry and secure gated garage parking space. Utilities paid: water sewer, trash, recycling.

youtu.be/SWdhNo57yi0

