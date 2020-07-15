All apartments in San Diego
3953 FLORIDA ST TOP

3953 Florida Street · No Longer Available
Location

3953 Florida Street, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
COMING SOON TOP FLOOR 2BR 1.5BA NORTH PARK HILLCRE - Property Id: 310213

Coming Soon: Upgraded Upper Floor Spacious 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bathrooms central location where Hillcrest meets North Park, fast access to main highways, Walk Score 90 near Balboa Park, Morley Field pool/tennis, Sprouts organic groceries, Smart & Final extra, dining, nightlife, coffee shops and more.
?
Comfortably blending modern conveniences with classic charm, upgraded, accompanied by an open-concept kitchen granite countertops, gas cooktop stove, refrigerator, oven, microwave, wall heater, plenty of storage space. Spacious sunny balcony with barbecue capacity.
?
Enjoy its airy living spaces and bedrooms with gorgeous hardwood floors & tile bathrooms, ceiling fan & plenty of natural light. Balcony access from living room. Mirrored wardrobes. The building features secure laundry and secure gated garage parking space. Utilities paid: water sewer, trash, recycling.
photos/video preview (rented) same layout coming up
youtu.be/SWdhNo57yi0
858 229 4351
AOA USA
No broker fees
No commissions
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/310213
Property Id 310213

(RLNE5893529)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

