All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3940 Caminito Patricia.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3940 Caminito Patricia
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3940 Caminito Patricia

3940 Caminito Patricia · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Clairemont Mesa East
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3940 Caminito Patricia, San Diego, CA 92111
Clairemont Mesa East

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
Luxury Condo Townhome-Condo Clairemont,La Jolla UTC, UCSD, USD

? Because of Open Location, it receives Cool Breezes.
Master Bath Connected to Master BR

? Downstairs BR makes Xlnt. Home Office or Computer Room
? Dishwasher, Quiet 44db SAMSUNG. Glass Cook Top Stove. Easy Care.

? Step Saving Kitchen w/Breakfast Bar. Real Wood Cabinets

? Custom Decorator Blinds all windows.
? BEAUTIFUL SANDALWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT.

? Large Patio Area Connected to Garage

? NEW Central Forced Air Heat.

? Laundry Hook-Ups in Garage ( Gas or Electric Dryer )

? Digital/Cable TV Ready

? Sunny/ Bright, Spacious, Quite & well kept Neighborhood.

? Large Private Walled Patio.
? Single Attached Garage w/Auto Opener. Parking for 2 Cars ONLY.

? Lovely Pool/ Spa. Spacious Sun Deck Area.
? Close to UCSD/USD
? Walk to MESA COLLEGE
? Walk to Mt. ACADIA PARK
? Short Blocks to TECOLOTE CANYON NATURAL PARK
? Walk to /Banks/Shopping/Vons/Ralphs/CVS. NEW BALBOA CENTER.
? ? Block to BUS STOP
? Close to Mission/Pacific Beach-SURF, SUN & PARADISE.

. Email No Texts.
Tenant to pay all Utilities, Except Trash. No multiple roommate situations.

In the neighborhood -- location, location

Less than Ten minutes away: San Diego high-end Fashion Valley Shopping Center, 38 theater screens, 18-hole championship golf course and driving ranges, jogging and biking trails along San Diego River to Mission Bay. Largest YMCA in San Diego with two pools, work out rooms, basketball courts, kids after school program. AlsoTen minutes away -- Little Italy with over 50 restaurants, famous Balboa Park, its museums, theaters and zoo, Old Town, Gaslight, North Park, Beaches-In the center of all that fun and happening.
.

It is also just minutes away from University of San Diego (USD), San Diego State

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3940 Caminito Patricia have any available units?
3940 Caminito Patricia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3940 Caminito Patricia have?
Some of 3940 Caminito Patricia's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3940 Caminito Patricia currently offering any rent specials?
3940 Caminito Patricia isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3940 Caminito Patricia pet-friendly?
No, 3940 Caminito Patricia is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3940 Caminito Patricia offer parking?
Yes, 3940 Caminito Patricia does offer parking.
Does 3940 Caminito Patricia have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3940 Caminito Patricia does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3940 Caminito Patricia have a pool?
Yes, 3940 Caminito Patricia has a pool.
Does 3940 Caminito Patricia have accessible units?
No, 3940 Caminito Patricia does not have accessible units.
Does 3940 Caminito Patricia have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3940 Caminito Patricia has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Strata
969 Market St
San Diego, CA 92101
La Jolla Blue
7039 Charmant Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
Portofino
2500 Northside Dr
San Diego, CA 92108
900 F Street
900 F St
San Diego, CA 92101
Hanover Mission Valley
6161 Fairmount Avenue
San Diego, CA 92120
Ariva
4855 Ariva Way #130
San Diego, CA 92123
Olympus Corsair
8583 Aero Dr
San Diego, CA 92123
Esprit Villas
9830 Reagan Rd
San Diego, CA 92126

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University