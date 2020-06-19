3940 Caminito Patricia

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities basketball court parking pool garage hot tub media room

Luxury Condo Townhome-Condo Clairemont,La Jolla UTC, UCSD, USD



? Because of Open Location, it receives Cool Breezes.

Master Bath Connected to Master BR



? Downstairs BR makes Xlnt. Home Office or Computer Room

? Dishwasher, Quiet 44db SAMSUNG. Glass Cook Top Stove. Easy Care.



? Step Saving Kitchen w/Breakfast Bar. Real Wood Cabinets



? Custom Decorator Blinds all windows.

? BEAUTIFUL SANDALWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT.



? Large Patio Area Connected to Garage



? NEW Central Forced Air Heat.



? Laundry Hook-Ups in Garage ( Gas or Electric Dryer )



? Digital/Cable TV Ready



? Sunny/ Bright, Spacious, Quite & well kept Neighborhood.



? Large Private Walled Patio.

? Single Attached Garage w/Auto Opener. Parking for 2 Cars ONLY.



? Lovely Pool/ Spa. Spacious Sun Deck Area.

? Close to UCSD/USD

? Walk to MESA COLLEGE

? Walk to Mt. ACADIA PARK

? Short Blocks to TECOLOTE CANYON NATURAL PARK

? Walk to /Banks/Shopping/Vons/Ralphs/CVS. NEW BALBOA CENTER.

? ? Block to BUS STOP

? Close to Mission/Pacific Beach-SURF, SUN & PARADISE.



Tenant to pay all Utilities, Except Trash. No multiple roommate situations.



In the neighborhood -- location, location



Less than Ten minutes away: San Diego high-end Fashion Valley Shopping Center, 38 theater screens, 18-hole championship golf course and driving ranges, jogging and biking trails along San Diego River to Mission Bay. Largest YMCA in San Diego with two pools, work out rooms, basketball courts, kids after school program. AlsoTen minutes away -- Little Italy with over 50 restaurants, famous Balboa Park, its museums, theaters and zoo, Old Town, Gaslight, North Park, Beaches-In the center of all that fun and happening.

.



It is also just minutes away from University of San Diego (USD), San Diego State