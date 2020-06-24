Amenities

3939 Nobel Drive #158 Available 04/10/19 COMING SOON GREAT UTC CONDO! - COMING SOON! - Gorgeous 2 story 1 bedroom condo in the heart of UTC at the Venetian. This popular 2 story floor plan comes with new laminate flooring throughout (no carpet) and a great open, bright floor plan. Plenty of natural light through your patio slider that opens onto a quiet balcony. Large bedroom features vaulted ceilings and ample closet space. Washer and dryer in the unit! CLOSE TO EVERYTHING-UTC Mall, Costa Verde Mall, UCSD. Easy commuting on the 5 or 805. Enjoy access to community amenities like pool, spa, fitness center and tennis courts. Unit comes with 2 assigned parking spaces. Don't wait, call 619-746-6547 ext 105 for details.



(RLNE3760179)