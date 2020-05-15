All apartments in San Diego
3939 Illinois, Unit 4B

3939 Illinois St · No Longer Available
Location

3939 Illinois St, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
internet access
**FURNISHED ** NO SMOKING ** NO PETS **

Available March 1, 2019 (possibly sooner).

This large 1 bedroom condo is truly in the heart of North Park. 1/2 block to University and 2 blocks from 30th Street. North Park has a great vibe that makes it one of the hottest neighborhoods in San Diego. You will have a commanding view from the top floor balcony of University Avenue, the Woolworth building, and all the way out to the lights of Mexico. You can even see a glimpse of the Coronado bridge.

Minimum 1-year lease, 2-3 year lease preferred. Short-term (minimum 3-month leases) leases are available at a higher rent. Call, text, or email for details.

RENT = $1995/month (includes internet, water, trash).

UTILITIES = tenant pays all other utilities

SECURITY DEPOSIT = $1,500

Security Deposit for active military personnel will be reduced to $1,000.

Your only utility is electricity. A satellite dish is not allowed; I believe AT&T U-verse is available. There are also non-cable company solutions.

Newer carpet throughout, tile in bathrooms, kitchen and entry. Blackout drapes in main living area. Newer bathroom and kitchen faucets. Kitchen and baths feature granite, tile, and lots of storage. Large bedroom has two closets; one a walk-in; the other with mirrored doors and shelving. Crown molding throughout. Canned lighting in living room area. Queen size bed with Temper-pedic mattress. Dining table and chairs will be available or you can bring your own.

This is a huge 1 bed condo with 1 1/2 baths. The home was upgraded with tons of cabinets for storage and custom art shelves. Full size washer & dryer in unit. Central air / heat. One assigned space in secure, underground parking garage. There is an elevator in this 4-story building.

It will take you less than 5 minutes to walk to pizza, ice cream, hair salon, bank, drugstore, hardware store, and much more. Pretty much everything a person needs is within walking distance.

$40 application fee per adult. You will need to provide your recent, detailed, credit report from Credit Karma. Tenant history, and criminal background will also be checked. Less than perfect credit OK.

For further information or to schedule a showing please contact

Derrod Properties
(619) 948-4029
CA BRE #02030517, #01396672, #01465422

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3939 Illinois, Unit 4B have any available units?
3939 Illinois, Unit 4B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3939 Illinois, Unit 4B have?
Some of 3939 Illinois, Unit 4B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3939 Illinois, Unit 4B currently offering any rent specials?
3939 Illinois, Unit 4B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3939 Illinois, Unit 4B pet-friendly?
No, 3939 Illinois, Unit 4B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3939 Illinois, Unit 4B offer parking?
Yes, 3939 Illinois, Unit 4B offers parking.
Does 3939 Illinois, Unit 4B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3939 Illinois, Unit 4B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3939 Illinois, Unit 4B have a pool?
No, 3939 Illinois, Unit 4B does not have a pool.
Does 3939 Illinois, Unit 4B have accessible units?
No, 3939 Illinois, Unit 4B does not have accessible units.
Does 3939 Illinois, Unit 4B have units with dishwashers?
No, 3939 Illinois, Unit 4B does not have units with dishwashers.
