3939 Illinois, Unit 4B

**FURNISHED ** NO SMOKING ** NO PETS **



Available March 1, 2019 (possibly sooner).



This large 1 bedroom condo is truly in the heart of North Park. 1/2 block to University and 2 blocks from 30th Street. North Park has a great vibe that makes it one of the hottest neighborhoods in San Diego. You will have a commanding view from the top floor balcony of University Avenue, the Woolworth building, and all the way out to the lights of Mexico. You can even see a glimpse of the Coronado bridge.



Minimum 1-year lease, 2-3 year lease preferred. Short-term (minimum 3-month leases) leases are available at a higher rent. Call, text, or email for details.



RENT = $1995/month (includes internet, water, trash).



UTILITIES = tenant pays all other utilities



SECURITY DEPOSIT = $1,500



Security Deposit for active military personnel will be reduced to $1,000.



Your only utility is electricity. A satellite dish is not allowed; I believe AT&T U-verse is available. There are also non-cable company solutions.



Newer carpet throughout, tile in bathrooms, kitchen and entry. Blackout drapes in main living area. Newer bathroom and kitchen faucets. Kitchen and baths feature granite, tile, and lots of storage. Large bedroom has two closets; one a walk-in; the other with mirrored doors and shelving. Crown molding throughout. Canned lighting in living room area. Queen size bed with Temper-pedic mattress. Dining table and chairs will be available or you can bring your own.



This is a huge 1 bed condo with 1 1/2 baths. The home was upgraded with tons of cabinets for storage and custom art shelves. Full size washer & dryer in unit. Central air / heat. One assigned space in secure, underground parking garage. There is an elevator in this 4-story building.



It will take you less than 5 minutes to walk to pizza, ice cream, hair salon, bank, drugstore, hardware store, and much more. Pretty much everything a person needs is within walking distance.



$40 application fee per adult. You will need to provide your recent, detailed, credit report from Credit Karma. Tenant history, and criminal background will also be checked. Less than perfect credit OK.



For further information or to schedule a showing please contact



Derrod Properties

(619) 948-4029

CA BRE #02030517, #01396672, #01465422