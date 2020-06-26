3938 1/2 Utah Street

Amenities

RENTAL OPEN HOUSE DATES:

Friday, July 5th from 1-130PM.

Saturday, July 6th from 1-130PM

Thursday, July 11th from 5:30-6PM



Amazing 1bd/1ba in North Park just steps away to all the action.The home has a renovated bathroom, huge master bedroom, and a large walk in closet. There is a shared yard and the home is bright with plenty of windows. The home is complete with A/C. Hurry this wont last.



For more information please call or TEXT our office at 619-832-0172. Sorry no pets allowed. Tenant pays all utilities except; trash.



Cabrillo Properties

CA DRE#02066091

1455 Frazee Rd Suite 500

San Diego, CA 92108

619-832-0172

Leasing@CabrilloProperties.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,595, Available 7/19/19



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.