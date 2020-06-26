All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3938 1/2 Utah Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3938 1/2 Utah Street
Last updated July 8 2019 at 11:14 PM

3938 1/2 Utah Street

3938 1/2 Utah St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
North Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3938 1/2 Utah St, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
RENTAL OPEN HOUSE DATES:
Friday, July 5th from 1-130PM.
Saturday, July 6th from 1-130PM
Thursday, July 11th from 5:30-6PM

Amazing 1bd/1ba in North Park just steps away to all the action.The home has a renovated bathroom, huge master bedroom, and a large walk in closet. There is a shared yard and the home is bright with plenty of windows. The home is complete with A/C. Hurry this wont last.

For more information please call or TEXT our office at 619-832-0172. Sorry no pets allowed. Tenant pays all utilities except; trash.

Cabrillo Properties
CA DRE#02066091
1455 Frazee Rd Suite 500
San Diego, CA 92108
619-832-0172
Leasing@CabrilloProperties.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,595, Available 7/19/19

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3938 1/2 Utah Street have any available units?
3938 1/2 Utah Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3938 1/2 Utah Street have?
Some of 3938 1/2 Utah Street's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3938 1/2 Utah Street currently offering any rent specials?
3938 1/2 Utah Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3938 1/2 Utah Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3938 1/2 Utah Street is pet friendly.
Does 3938 1/2 Utah Street offer parking?
No, 3938 1/2 Utah Street does not offer parking.
Does 3938 1/2 Utah Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3938 1/2 Utah Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3938 1/2 Utah Street have a pool?
No, 3938 1/2 Utah Street does not have a pool.
Does 3938 1/2 Utah Street have accessible units?
No, 3938 1/2 Utah Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3938 1/2 Utah Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3938 1/2 Utah Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vive on the Park
8725 Ariva Court
San Diego, CA 92123
Portofino
2500 Northside Dr
San Diego, CA 92108
Signature Point
13006 Signature Pt
San Diego, CA 92130
Ava Cortez Hill
1399 9th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Pacific Gardens at Genesee
8148 Genesee Ave
San Diego, CA 92122
Mesa Village
11355 Zapata Ave
San Diego, CA 92126
4th and J
372 4th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Villa Louisa
4833 Kansas St
San Diego, CA 92116

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University