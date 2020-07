Amenities

Adorable furnished private Bungalow that is 1/2 of a duplex, boasting 3br/1bath all recently remodeled and ready to be enjoyed! The property has a wonderful private enclosed patio with lovely ambiance, table seating and a brand new Weber BBQ! It is located 1 mile from Ocean Beach and just minutes away from famous Sunset Cliffs, Grocery store, wonderful restaurants, and so much more! Laundry service available by neighbor. Available MAY 1 - JUNE 30 ONLY.