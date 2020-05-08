3923 1/2 Hortensia Street

Amenities

Quaint 3 bedroom cottage in the heart of Old Town. This detached cottage has been recently upgraded with refinished cabinets, granite countertops, new windows and updated bathroom. Easy maintenance tile floors throughout. Private washer/dryer in the unit. Small yard offers a private space for outdoor dining, BBQ or space for your own garden. This unit has a large storage shed for your convenience. One assigned parking spot included.



Ideally located in Old Town, walking distance to restaurants and shops and easy access to the 5 freeway. Close to it all but this quiet community offers a place to get away from the hustle and bustle at the end of the day.



Available now to qualified applicant with positive credit history and steady income.