3923 1/2 Hortensia Street
Last updated January 5 2020 at 9:36 AM

3923 1/2 Hortensia Street

3923 1/2 Hortensia St · No Longer Available
Location

3923 1/2 Hortensia St, San Diego, CA 92110
Old Town

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Quaint 3 bedroom cottage in the heart of Old Town. This detached cottage has been recently upgraded with refinished cabinets, granite countertops, new windows and updated bathroom. Easy maintenance tile floors throughout. Private washer/dryer in the unit. Small yard offers a private space for outdoor dining, BBQ or space for your own garden. This unit has a large storage shed for your convenience. One assigned parking spot included.

Ideally located in Old Town, walking distance to restaurants and shops and easy access to the 5 freeway. Close to it all but this quiet community offers a place to get away from the hustle and bustle at the end of the day.

Available now to qualified applicant with positive credit history and steady income.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3923 1/2 Hortensia Street have any available units?
3923 1/2 Hortensia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3923 1/2 Hortensia Street have?
Some of 3923 1/2 Hortensia Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3923 1/2 Hortensia Street currently offering any rent specials?
3923 1/2 Hortensia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3923 1/2 Hortensia Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3923 1/2 Hortensia Street is pet friendly.
Does 3923 1/2 Hortensia Street offer parking?
Yes, 3923 1/2 Hortensia Street offers parking.
Does 3923 1/2 Hortensia Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3923 1/2 Hortensia Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3923 1/2 Hortensia Street have a pool?
No, 3923 1/2 Hortensia Street does not have a pool.
Does 3923 1/2 Hortensia Street have accessible units?
No, 3923 1/2 Hortensia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3923 1/2 Hortensia Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3923 1/2 Hortensia Street does not have units with dishwashers.

