Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3920 Coronado Ave Unit A
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3920 Coronado Ave Unit A

3920 Coronado Ave · No Longer Available
Location

3920 Coronado Ave, San Diego, CA 92107
Point Loma Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
extra storage
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
extra storage
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Awesome Furnished Cottage in Point Loma Heights - Furnished two room studio on a quiet lot in Point Loma Heights. Available from March 1 until June 30, 2019 only. This house has a remodeled kitchen and a large living/bedroom area. Also has a loft for extra storage. There is a relaxing and inviting fenced in patio with room to stretch out. With plenty of on-street parking, the home is located in the quiet neighborhood of Point Loma Heights and is situated between the harbor and the ocean. There's easy access to downtown, the airport, and the freeways from this centrally located San Diego house. Pets are not allowed. Water, trash collection, gardener, and wifi are included. Thirty day minimum stay required. Call or text Neil at (619) 417-2824. Three Guys Properties, Inc. BRE# 01911665.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3760083)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3920 Coronado Ave Unit A have any available units?
3920 Coronado Ave Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3920 Coronado Ave Unit A have?
Some of 3920 Coronado Ave Unit A's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3920 Coronado Ave Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
3920 Coronado Ave Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3920 Coronado Ave Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 3920 Coronado Ave Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 3920 Coronado Ave Unit A offer parking?
No, 3920 Coronado Ave Unit A does not offer parking.
Does 3920 Coronado Ave Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3920 Coronado Ave Unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3920 Coronado Ave Unit A have a pool?
No, 3920 Coronado Ave Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 3920 Coronado Ave Unit A have accessible units?
No, 3920 Coronado Ave Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 3920 Coronado Ave Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 3920 Coronado Ave Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
