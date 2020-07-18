All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

3918 Camino Calma

3918 Camino Calma · (801) 706-5075
Location

3918 Camino Calma, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $2450 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,450

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
internet access
Available 08/01/20 UTC 2b2b Townhouse for rent - Property Id: 314191

A beautifully single level end townhouse in best location in UTC. ~3 min walk to UTC Vons and UCSD bus stops, and Doyle park. It is quiet, light and bright with facing south and east. move-in ready, nice wood floor throughout. walk-in closet, washer
and dryer, private patio. Water is included in the rent.

Available from: Aug 1, 2020.

*kitchen: has a refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave ,range, garbage disposal , and cabinets with plenty of storage space.
*Parking: 2 designated parking space (one with cover and another not).
*Community: in Popular Playmor West complex, 2 large pools and lovely greenbelt.

Requirements:
*Tenant pays SDGE, internet and other utilities (*Owner pays water, trash, sewer).
*Sorry, pets and smoking are prohibited
*Rent: $2450/month (due on 1st day of each month)
*1 year lease preferred
*Security deposit: $2450 (due on signing lease).
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3918-camino-calma-san-diego-ca/314191
Property Id 314191

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5939558)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3918 Camino Calma have any available units?
3918 Camino Calma has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3918 Camino Calma have?
Some of 3918 Camino Calma's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3918 Camino Calma currently offering any rent specials?
3918 Camino Calma is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3918 Camino Calma pet-friendly?
No, 3918 Camino Calma is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3918 Camino Calma offer parking?
Yes, 3918 Camino Calma offers parking.
Does 3918 Camino Calma have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3918 Camino Calma offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3918 Camino Calma have a pool?
Yes, 3918 Camino Calma has a pool.
Does 3918 Camino Calma have accessible units?
No, 3918 Camino Calma does not have accessible units.
Does 3918 Camino Calma have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3918 Camino Calma has units with dishwashers.
