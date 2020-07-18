Amenities

Available 08/01/20 UTC 2b2b Townhouse for rent - Property Id: 314191



A beautifully single level end townhouse in best location in UTC. ~3 min walk to UTC Vons and UCSD bus stops, and Doyle park. It is quiet, light and bright with facing south and east. move-in ready, nice wood floor throughout. walk-in closet, washer

and dryer, private patio. Water is included in the rent.



Available from: Aug 1, 2020.



*kitchen: has a refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave ,range, garbage disposal , and cabinets with plenty of storage space.

*Parking: 2 designated parking space (one with cover and another not).

*Community: in Popular Playmor West complex, 2 large pools and lovely greenbelt.



Requirements:

*Tenant pays SDGE, internet and other utilities (*Owner pays water, trash, sewer).

*Sorry, pets and smoking are prohibited

*Rent: $2450/month (due on 1st day of each month)

*1 year lease preferred

*Security deposit: $2450 (due on signing lease).

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3918-camino-calma-san-diego-ca/314191

No Pets Allowed



