Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

3912 Wildwood Rd. Available 08/01/19 3 bedroom home in beautiful Point Loma with Garage and Laundry! - We are pleased to offer this beautiful 3 bedroom single family home in Point Loma.



As you enter the home you will see the pride of ownership throughout, starting with the beautiful hard wood floors and warm paint throughout. The living room is spacious and offers natural sun light.



The floor plan provides a dining room located between the living room and kitchen.



The kitchen is a culinary artist's delight with granite counters abundant cabinets and a full pantry. Included are stainless steel appliances consisting of a dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave, range and oven. You can exit the kitchen to the back yard allowing ease of entertaining or enjoying a meal on the patio.



Located just off the kitchen is a stacked washer/dryer.



The master bedroom suite has a ceiling fan, private bathroom and offers a walk-in closet. You can enter the rear patio off the bedroom.



The 2 bedrooms share an upgraded bathroom with custom tile shower/tub and upgraded vanity.



There is a two tier backyard patio space with an overhang and an open space for patio furniture. This is a perfect space for entertaining or a enjoying a cup of tea and good book. The 2-car garage pictured is included for this rental.



