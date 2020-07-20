All apartments in San Diego
3912 Wildwood Rd.

3912 Wildwood Rd · No Longer Available
Location

3912 Wildwood Rd, San Diego, CA 92107
Point Loma Highlands

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3912 Wildwood Rd. Available 08/01/19 3 bedroom home in beautiful Point Loma with Garage and Laundry! - We are pleased to offer this beautiful 3 bedroom single family home in Point Loma.

As you enter the home you will see the pride of ownership throughout, starting with the beautiful hard wood floors and warm paint throughout. The living room is spacious and offers natural sun light.

The floor plan provides a dining room located between the living room and kitchen.

The kitchen is a culinary artist's delight with granite counters abundant cabinets and a full pantry. Included are stainless steel appliances consisting of a dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave, range and oven. You can exit the kitchen to the back yard allowing ease of entertaining or enjoying a meal on the patio.

Located just off the kitchen is a stacked washer/dryer.

The master bedroom suite has a ceiling fan, private bathroom and offers a walk-in closet. You can enter the rear patio off the bedroom.

The 2 bedrooms share an upgraded bathroom with custom tile shower/tub and upgraded vanity.

There is a two tier backyard patio space with an overhang and an open space for patio furniture. This is a perfect space for entertaining or a enjoying a cup of tea and good book. The 2-car garage pictured is included for this rental.

* No Cosigners
* No Pets

(RLNE4896712)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3912 Wildwood Rd. have any available units?
3912 Wildwood Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3912 Wildwood Rd. have?
Some of 3912 Wildwood Rd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3912 Wildwood Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
3912 Wildwood Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3912 Wildwood Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 3912 Wildwood Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3912 Wildwood Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 3912 Wildwood Rd. offers parking.
Does 3912 Wildwood Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3912 Wildwood Rd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3912 Wildwood Rd. have a pool?
No, 3912 Wildwood Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 3912 Wildwood Rd. have accessible units?
No, 3912 Wildwood Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 3912 Wildwood Rd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3912 Wildwood Rd. has units with dishwashers.
