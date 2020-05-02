3906 Monroe Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Craftsman Style 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Normal Heights available NOW! - Beautiful, light and bright 1123 square foot Craftsman style home available now. This home has been completely renovated with new paint, new floors, upgraded/new kitchen, upgraded bathrooms.



The kitchen boasts granite counter tops, large stainless steel gas stove, lots of cabinets for storage and organization and recessed upgraded lighting. The living room has new paint, lots of windows and natural light and a beautiful custom fireplace. Off the living room you will find 2 of the 3 bedrooms in the house. Both bedrooms have new paint, ceiling fans, and additional closet organization and shelving. The bathroom has been beautifully remodeled and is brand new. The second bathroom is off of the laundry room that is also on the main floor. This bathroom has also been updated. The laundry room is huge with additional storage and organizational shelves. Upstairs you will find the third bedroom complete with hardwood floors and a ceiling fan.



This home really has it all, Tons and tons of room for storage, a fully fenced yard, 1 car attached garage, laundry room, new paint and hard wood floors throughout, new kitchen, ceiling fans in all the bedrooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 beautiful bathrooms, cute yard & patio area. Contact Lisa to set up a private tour 619-549-0296 / lisa@dandmpropertymanagement.com (text and email are best)



1 year lease

Rent $2895.00

Pets will be considered on a case by case basis with good references and additional deposit

Must have good credit - no evictions or collections

Combined income 3xs monthly rent

Tenant pays all utilities



(RLNE4828762)