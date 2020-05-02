All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3906 Monroe Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3906 Monroe Avenue
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:14 AM

3906 Monroe Avenue

3906 Monroe Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Normal Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3906 Monroe Avenue, San Diego, CA 92116
Normal Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Craftsman Style 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Normal Heights available NOW! - Beautiful, light and bright 1123 square foot Craftsman style home available now. This home has been completely renovated with new paint, new floors, upgraded/new kitchen, upgraded bathrooms.

The kitchen boasts granite counter tops, large stainless steel gas stove, lots of cabinets for storage and organization and recessed upgraded lighting. The living room has new paint, lots of windows and natural light and a beautiful custom fireplace. Off the living room you will find 2 of the 3 bedrooms in the house. Both bedrooms have new paint, ceiling fans, and additional closet organization and shelving. The bathroom has been beautifully remodeled and is brand new. The second bathroom is off of the laundry room that is also on the main floor. This bathroom has also been updated. The laundry room is huge with additional storage and organizational shelves. Upstairs you will find the third bedroom complete with hardwood floors and a ceiling fan.

This home really has it all, Tons and tons of room for storage, a fully fenced yard, 1 car attached garage, laundry room, new paint and hard wood floors throughout, new kitchen, ceiling fans in all the bedrooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 beautiful bathrooms, cute yard & patio area. Contact Lisa to set up a private tour 619-549-0296 / lisa@dandmpropertymanagement.com (text and email are best)

1 year lease
Rent $2895.00
Pets will be considered on a case by case basis with good references and additional deposit
Must have good credit - no evictions or collections
Combined income 3xs monthly rent
Tenant pays all utilities

(RLNE4828762)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3906 Monroe Avenue have any available units?
3906 Monroe Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3906 Monroe Avenue have?
Some of 3906 Monroe Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3906 Monroe Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3906 Monroe Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3906 Monroe Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3906 Monroe Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3906 Monroe Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3906 Monroe Avenue offers parking.
Does 3906 Monroe Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3906 Monroe Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3906 Monroe Avenue have a pool?
No, 3906 Monroe Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3906 Monroe Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3906 Monroe Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3906 Monroe Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3906 Monroe Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cityview SD
840 17th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Casoleil
1100 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
The Village at Del Mar Heights
13138 Kellam Ct
San Diego, CA 92130
The Landings at Oceanview Hills
455 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
One Paseo
3275 Del Mar Heights Road
San Diego, CA 92130
Terraces at La Jolla Village Apartments
8843 Villa La Jolla Drive
San Diego, CA 92037
Village Square
8683 Via Mallorca
San Diego, CA 92037
The Cathryn
2980 1st Ave
San Diego, CA 92103

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University