3850 Ruette San Raphael

Available June 17th, this light and bright home located in Torrey Hills is waiting for you! Tucked away on a private cul-de-sac in gated San Raphael community, within the highly desirable SDUHSD, this furnished rental provides ease of access to both the 56 and the I-5, shopping and restaurants. Home features hardwood floors, renovated kitchen, and tons of natural light. Backyard with fire pit, dining area, living area with TV, and shed/office. Community has pool/spa and hiking trails in nature reserve.