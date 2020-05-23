All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3850 Ruette San Raphael
Last updated June 5 2019 at 10:54 AM

3850 Ruette San Raphael

3850 Ruette San Raphael · No Longer Available
Location

3850 Ruette San Raphael, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
hot tub
Available June 17th, this light and bright home located in Torrey Hills is waiting for you! Tucked away on a private cul-de-sac in gated San Raphael community, within the highly desirable SDUHSD, this furnished rental provides ease of access to both the 56 and the I-5, shopping and restaurants. Home features hardwood floors, renovated kitchen, and tons of natural light. Backyard with fire pit, dining area, living area with TV, and shed/office. Community has pool/spa and hiking trails in nature reserve.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3850 Ruette San Raphael have any available units?
3850 Ruette San Raphael doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3850 Ruette San Raphael have?
Some of 3850 Ruette San Raphael's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3850 Ruette San Raphael currently offering any rent specials?
3850 Ruette San Raphael is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3850 Ruette San Raphael pet-friendly?
No, 3850 Ruette San Raphael is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3850 Ruette San Raphael offer parking?
Yes, 3850 Ruette San Raphael offers parking.
Does 3850 Ruette San Raphael have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3850 Ruette San Raphael offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3850 Ruette San Raphael have a pool?
Yes, 3850 Ruette San Raphael has a pool.
Does 3850 Ruette San Raphael have accessible units?
No, 3850 Ruette San Raphael does not have accessible units.
Does 3850 Ruette San Raphael have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3850 Ruette San Raphael has units with dishwashers.
