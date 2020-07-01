3840 Elijah Court Unit 826

Amenities

Carmel Valley Condo- Carmel Pointe Community - Spacious and bright condo located in the Carmel Pointe community in the Carmel Valley area of San Diego. This two bedroom, two bath condo features 953 SqFt with recently remodeled interiors. The condo opens up to the living room with views into the kitchen and a private balcony overlooking a nearby community park. The kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a pantry. A guest bedroom includes a spacious closet and easy access to a full bathroom with a shower/tub combo. The master bedroom suite includes a walk-in closet and an ensuite bathroom with a shower/tub combo.



Other features of the condo include air conditioning, a detached one car garage and additional permit parking spaces. A laundry closet includes a stacked washer and dryer. Water and trash service included in the rental rate. Tenant will be responsible for gas and electricity. The Carmel Pointe community is centrally located and offers a variety of amenities available to tenants to use including a clubhouse, gym, pool and spa. The condo is walking distance to Carmel Valley Recreation Center, Del Mar Highlands and One Paseo shopping plazas. No smoking. No pets allowed.



Schools serving the community include: Carmel Del Mar Elementary, Del Mar Hills Elementary, Del Mar Heights Elementary, Carmel Valley Middle and Torrey Pines High School. Commuting is convenient with quick access to Interstate 5 and 805, and Highway 56. The property is close to shopping, grocery stores, restaurants and is a quick trip to Del Mar village and beaches, Del Mar Highlands, One Paseo, UCSD campus, and Sorrento Valley. Trips to Solana Beach, Torrey Pines State Reserve and Torrey Pines Golf Course are also just beyond the neighborhood.



Listing and marketing information provided is deemed reliable and accurate but not guaranteed - agents, brokers, and tenant should confirm all property information and specifications before entering rental agreement.



To schedule a showing call North County Property Group at 858-792-5797 to speak with our leasing department by pressing 1 from the menu options. The leasing team will answer any questions and help you schedule a showing.



Visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/rental-criteria to review our rental criteria prior to submitting an application. A $45 non-refundable application fee per adult will be charged. Every person over 18 who would reside at the property must complete and submit a rental application. We are a fair housing provider. All applicants will be subject to the same application criteria. To submit a rental application visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/san-diego-homes-for-rent and find the property of interest and click Apply Online to complete an application.



No Pets Allowed



