All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3840 Elijah Court Unit 826.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3840 Elijah Court Unit 826
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:45 PM

3840 Elijah Court Unit 826

3840 Elijah Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Carmel Valley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3840 Elijah Court, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Carmel Valley Condo- Carmel Pointe Community - Spacious and bright condo located in the Carmel Pointe community in the Carmel Valley area of San Diego. This two bedroom, two bath condo features 953 SqFt with recently remodeled interiors. The condo opens up to the living room with views into the kitchen and a private balcony overlooking a nearby community park. The kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a pantry. A guest bedroom includes a spacious closet and easy access to a full bathroom with a shower/tub combo. The master bedroom suite includes a walk-in closet and an ensuite bathroom with a shower/tub combo.

Other features of the condo include air conditioning, a detached one car garage and additional permit parking spaces. A laundry closet includes a stacked washer and dryer. Water and trash service included in the rental rate. Tenant will be responsible for gas and electricity. The Carmel Pointe community is centrally located and offers a variety of amenities available to tenants to use including a clubhouse, gym, pool and spa. The condo is walking distance to Carmel Valley Recreation Center, Del Mar Highlands and One Paseo shopping plazas. No smoking. No pets allowed.

Schools serving the community include: Carmel Del Mar Elementary, Del Mar Hills Elementary, Del Mar Heights Elementary, Carmel Valley Middle and Torrey Pines High School. Commuting is convenient with quick access to Interstate 5 and 805, and Highway 56. The property is close to shopping, grocery stores, restaurants and is a quick trip to Del Mar village and beaches, Del Mar Highlands, One Paseo, UCSD campus, and Sorrento Valley. Trips to Solana Beach, Torrey Pines State Reserve and Torrey Pines Golf Course are also just beyond the neighborhood.

Listing and marketing information provided is deemed reliable and accurate but not guaranteed - agents, brokers, and tenant should confirm all property information and specifications before entering rental agreement.

To schedule a showing call North County Property Group at 858-792-5797 to speak with our leasing department by pressing 1 from the menu options. The leasing team will answer any questions and help you schedule a showing.

Visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/rental-criteria to review our rental criteria prior to submitting an application. A $45 non-refundable application fee per adult will be charged. Every person over 18 who would reside at the property must complete and submit a rental application. We are a fair housing provider. All applicants will be subject to the same application criteria. To submit a rental application visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/san-diego-homes-for-rent and find the property of interest and click Apply Online to complete an application.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:
North County Property Group
858-792-5797
leasing@ncpropertygroup.com
CA DRE #01922571
https://www.ncpropertygroup.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5618234)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3840 Elijah Court Unit 826 have any available units?
3840 Elijah Court Unit 826 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3840 Elijah Court Unit 826 have?
Some of 3840 Elijah Court Unit 826's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3840 Elijah Court Unit 826 currently offering any rent specials?
3840 Elijah Court Unit 826 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3840 Elijah Court Unit 826 pet-friendly?
No, 3840 Elijah Court Unit 826 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3840 Elijah Court Unit 826 offer parking?
Yes, 3840 Elijah Court Unit 826 offers parking.
Does 3840 Elijah Court Unit 826 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3840 Elijah Court Unit 826 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3840 Elijah Court Unit 826 have a pool?
Yes, 3840 Elijah Court Unit 826 has a pool.
Does 3840 Elijah Court Unit 826 have accessible units?
No, 3840 Elijah Court Unit 826 does not have accessible units.
Does 3840 Elijah Court Unit 826 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3840 Elijah Court Unit 826 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Florida Place
3440 Florida St
San Diego, CA 92104
Chateau Vue Apartments
2920 Clairemont Dr #14
San Diego, CA 92117
Casoleil
1100 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
Jefferson Pacific Beach
4275 Mission Bay Drive
San Diego, CA 92109
Hanover Mission Valley
6161 Fairmount Avenue
San Diego, CA 92120
Navajo Bluffs
6575 Jaffe Ct
San Diego, CA 92119
13th & Market
1330 Market St
San Diego, CA 92101
Mission Pacific
4454 44th St
San Diego, CA 92115

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University