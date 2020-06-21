Amenities
Charming One Bedroom /One Bathroom Apartment in San Diego.
3835 3rd Ave Apt 5 is close to Ortega's A Mexican Bistro, Fiesta Cantina, Florence Elementary School, with quick access to W University Ave and Cabrillo Freeway.
***Pictures from a similar unit, some features may vary***
Unit Features:
- 1 bedroom / 1 bathroom apartment
Community Features:
- On-site laundry facility
Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee Per Adult.
- Lease Term: Month to Month
- Security Deposit: One months rent
- Rental insurance required
- Pets are welcome with pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions
- A flat fee of $35.00 for water/trash/sewer
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour:https://mynd.rentlinx.com/3835-3Rd-Ave-Apt-5-San-Diego-CA-92103
You can reach us via text directly a (619) 304-0037 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!
Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508
-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance
www.mynd.co
(RLNE5806145)