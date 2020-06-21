All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

3835 3rd Ave Apt 5

3835 3rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3835 3rd Avenue, San Diego, CA 92103
Hillcrest

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Charming One Bedroom /One Bathroom Apartment in San Diego.

3835 3rd Ave Apt 5 is close to Ortega's A Mexican Bistro, Fiesta Cantina, Florence Elementary School, with quick access to W University Ave and Cabrillo Freeway.

***Pictures from a similar unit, some features may vary***

Unit Features:
- 1 bedroom / 1 bathroom apartment

Community Features:
- On-site laundry facility

Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee Per Adult.
- Lease Term: Month to Month
- Security Deposit: One months rent
- Rental insurance required
- Pets are welcome with pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions
- A flat fee of $35.00 for water/trash/sewer
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour:https://mynd.rentlinx.com/3835-3Rd-Ave-Apt-5-San-Diego-CA-92103

You can reach us via text directly a (619) 304-0037 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5806145)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3835 3rd Ave Apt 5 have any available units?
3835 3rd Ave Apt 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 3835 3rd Ave Apt 5 currently offering any rent specials?
3835 3rd Ave Apt 5 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3835 3rd Ave Apt 5 pet-friendly?
No, 3835 3rd Ave Apt 5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3835 3rd Ave Apt 5 offer parking?
No, 3835 3rd Ave Apt 5 does not offer parking.
Does 3835 3rd Ave Apt 5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3835 3rd Ave Apt 5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3835 3rd Ave Apt 5 have a pool?
No, 3835 3rd Ave Apt 5 does not have a pool.
Does 3835 3rd Ave Apt 5 have accessible units?
No, 3835 3rd Ave Apt 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 3835 3rd Ave Apt 5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3835 3rd Ave Apt 5 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3835 3rd Ave Apt 5 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3835 3rd Ave Apt 5 does not have units with air conditioning.
