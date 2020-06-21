Amenities

Charming One Bedroom /One Bathroom Apartment in San Diego.



3835 3rd Ave Apt 5 is close to Ortega's A Mexican Bistro, Fiesta Cantina, Florence Elementary School, with quick access to W University Ave and Cabrillo Freeway.



***Pictures from a similar unit, some features may vary***



Unit Features:

- 1 bedroom / 1 bathroom apartment



Community Features:

- On-site laundry facility



Rental Terms:

$49 App Fee Per Adult.

- Lease Term: Month to Month

- Security Deposit: One months rent

- Rental insurance required

- Pets are welcome with pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions

- A flat fee of $35.00 for water/trash/sewer

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour:https://mynd.rentlinx.com/3835-3Rd-Ave-Apt-5-San-Diego-CA-92103



You can reach us via text directly a (619) 304-0037 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



www.mynd.co



