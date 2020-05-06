All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:55 AM

3833 HERBERT ST.

3833 Herbert Street · No Longer Available
Location

3833 Herbert Street, San Diego, CA 92103
Hillcrest

Amenities

in unit laundry
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
internet access
House for rent in Hillcrest! - This completely furnished one bedroom sits in the heart of Hillcrest, located closest to the 163. This unit is walking distance to many of Hillcrest's restaurants, bars, and more! Complete with washer and dryer. Water, Cable,TV and Internet is included. Constructed in 1924, major remodel year, 2016

Apply today, this house will not last long. Applicants will be subject to a credit and criminal check for qualification purposes. Please call our office, Rancho Mesa Properties, for any questions or to set up a showing time. 858-576-2176

(RLNE4654600)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3833 HERBERT ST. have any available units?
3833 HERBERT ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 3833 HERBERT ST. currently offering any rent specials?
3833 HERBERT ST. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3833 HERBERT ST. pet-friendly?
No, 3833 HERBERT ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3833 HERBERT ST. offer parking?
No, 3833 HERBERT ST. does not offer parking.
Does 3833 HERBERT ST. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3833 HERBERT ST. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3833 HERBERT ST. have a pool?
No, 3833 HERBERT ST. does not have a pool.
Does 3833 HERBERT ST. have accessible units?
No, 3833 HERBERT ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 3833 HERBERT ST. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3833 HERBERT ST. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3833 HERBERT ST. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3833 HERBERT ST. does not have units with air conditioning.
