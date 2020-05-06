3833 HERBERT ST.

Amenities

House for rent in Hillcrest! - This completely furnished one bedroom sits in the heart of Hillcrest, located closest to the 163. This unit is walking distance to many of Hillcrest's restaurants, bars, and more! Complete with washer and dryer. Water, Cable,TV and Internet is included. Constructed in 1924, major remodel year, 2016



Apply today, this house will not last long. Applicants will be subject to a credit and criminal check for qualification purposes. Please call our office, Rancho Mesa Properties, for any questions or to set up a showing time. 858-576-2176



(RLNE4654600)