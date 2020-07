Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher fireplace some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities internet access

House in Normal Heights-Kensington - Property Id: 249694



Beautiful well maintained Spanish Craftsman style home north of Adams . 10 Minute walk to Kensington or Adams Ave. Bedroom and private Bath along with access to kitchen, living room and quiet zen garden patio outside French Doors. Washer/Dryer accessible in patio area. Owners absent half of year.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/249694

No Pets Allowed



