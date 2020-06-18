3826 Swift Ave

Amenities
Gorgeously Remodeled Two Bedroom Apartment With Private Yard - Gorgeously remodeled from top to bottom, this tranquil North Park property boasts a very large private yard and features countless beautiful upgrades throughout -
including brand new flooring, cabinets, counters, appliances, and fixtures. With the convenience of off-street parking, in-unit laundry, and the properties close proximity to all major freeways, shopping, and restaurants - this home truly does have it all. Call today to schedule a tour and take the next steps towards making this incredible property your home.
(RLNE3780247)