3814 35th St. #6 Available 08/14/20 North Park Condo - Remodeled one bedroom one bath condo in quiet North Park complex features a brick entry way, brick fireplace, built-in microwave, electric stove/oven, and refrigerator. Large bedroom has carpet and a walk-in closet and hall bath has tile and a tub/shower combo. Additional features include gated building entry, a one car garage and one additional space: building has laundry facility on-site. Located close to shopping, restaurants, and easy freeway access. One small pet considered.



(RLNE1837365)