3807 John Street

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar parking garage

New refinished floors, Washer, Dryer, Cul-de-Sac, Fenced yard, large double garage - Ready to move into as your long-term home in Point Loma!



This special house was the loving home of one family since it was built in 1951. The home is located at the end of a cul de sac, off Talbot street. With a completely fenced back yard, double car detached garage and a huge, old jacaranda tree providing a beautiful yard for entertaining or relaxing in the cool Point Loma air!



The original hardwood floors have been newly refinished throughout; there are new kitchen appliances, including a brand new washer and dryer and new wood blinds on all the ample windows. Located within walking distance to retail, coffee shop and with quick and easy access to parks, public library, beaches, schools.



Pets over one (1) year old welcome with additional pet deposit of $500 and a monthly pet fee.



All occupants over 18 must be financially responsible lease holders with combined verifiable income of 3 X Rent. Credit history must reflect no current collection accounts and no delinquencies in the revolving accounts in the last 12 months. At lease two excellent rental references must be provided. No co-signors or guarantors.



NOTE: This property may be only be leased as a primary residence. Applicants with a second residence will not be considered.



Call 619-800-6567 to tour!!



