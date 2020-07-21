All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 11 2020 at 11:31 AM

3807 John Street

3807 John Street · No Longer Available
Location

3807 John Street, San Diego, CA 92106
Sunset Cliffs

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
New refinished floors, Washer, Dryer, Cul-de-Sac, Fenced yard, large double garage - Ready to move into as your long-term home in Point Loma!

This special house was the loving home of one family since it was built in 1951. The home is located at the end of a cul de sac, off Talbot street. With a completely fenced back yard, double car detached garage and a huge, old jacaranda tree providing a beautiful yard for entertaining or relaxing in the cool Point Loma air!

The original hardwood floors have been newly refinished throughout; there are new kitchen appliances, including a brand new washer and dryer and new wood blinds on all the ample windows. Located within walking distance to retail, coffee shop and with quick and easy access to parks, public library, beaches, schools.

Pets over one (1) year old welcome with additional pet deposit of $500 and a monthly pet fee.

All occupants over 18 must be financially responsible lease holders with combined verifiable income of 3 X Rent. Credit history must reflect no current collection accounts and no delinquencies in the revolving accounts in the last 12 months. At lease two excellent rental references must be provided. No co-signors or guarantors.

NOTE: This property may be only be leased as a primary residence. Applicants with a second residence will not be considered.

Call 619-800-6567 to tour!!

(RLNE2676841)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3807 John Street have any available units?
3807 John Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3807 John Street have?
Some of 3807 John Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3807 John Street currently offering any rent specials?
3807 John Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3807 John Street pet-friendly?
No, 3807 John Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3807 John Street offer parking?
Yes, 3807 John Street offers parking.
Does 3807 John Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3807 John Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3807 John Street have a pool?
No, 3807 John Street does not have a pool.
Does 3807 John Street have accessible units?
No, 3807 John Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3807 John Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3807 John Street does not have units with dishwashers.
