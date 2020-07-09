All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3795 Alabama St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3795 Alabama St.
Last updated May 27 2020 at 10:46 AM

3795 Alabama St.

3795 Alabama Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
North Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3795 Alabama Street, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3795 Alabama St. Available 06/10/20 Craftman Style Home in North Park! Blacks from Morley Field! - This charming two bedroom, two bathroom home in North Park is coming up for move in early-mid June. A + locations, just a couple blocks south of University Ave and 4-5 blocks north of Morley Field!

This home is situated elevated from the street level and provides a very large front yard. Enter through the front door into the living and dining area which offer an open concept floor plan with clear lines of sight through both spaces. Many widows and the sliding door leading to outside deck/patio allow for ample natural light through this space with views of the huge front yard! Adjacent to the dining room is a galley kitchen which provides, gas stove/oven, refrigerator and dishwasher. New cabinets and granite counter tops help to modernize this space while keeping it bright! Off the kitchen away leading away from the kitchen is another small area that could be used as a small work space, storage, breakfast nook or really anything you see fit!

Both bedrooms and bathrooms are located separately on opposite sides of the home. The first bedroom with it's own attached back is located near the front off the home off the living room. The second bedroom and bathroom are located on the backside of the home which would be accessible via a back door or off the small area connect to the kitchen. This is perfect for a roommate situation or anyone interested in rooms that do not connect by a common wall. The back bedroom offers it's own sliding door leading to the side yard. This particular area of the yard is almost fully enclosed, and could easily be completely enclosed by adding a temporary gate of sorts.

The sliding glass door that leads to the patio/deck at the front of the home has a very large tree that creates privacy and shade making this large outdoor area perfect for entertaining! The washer dryer are located on the back end of the deck as well as the extra storage bin. The storage is large enough to store bikes, or surfboard or anything you may not need access to regularly.

This home is currently occupied and showings must be scheduled with at least 24-48 hrs in advance. This home has great charm and wonderful layout with many convenient features! Call/text today to schedule your personal viewing!

619-723-1771 x1 for calls - just the number alone (no extension) for texts.

Additional Information to Note:
Rent: $2500
Security Deposit: $2000
Pets Welcome w/ Additional deposit *breed restrictions apply!
No Parking
On-site Washer/dryer
Extra Storage
Window A/C Unit

(RLNE5796860)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3795 Alabama St. have any available units?
3795 Alabama St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3795 Alabama St. have?
Some of 3795 Alabama St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3795 Alabama St. currently offering any rent specials?
3795 Alabama St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3795 Alabama St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3795 Alabama St. is pet friendly.
Does 3795 Alabama St. offer parking?
No, 3795 Alabama St. does not offer parking.
Does 3795 Alabama St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3795 Alabama St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3795 Alabama St. have a pool?
No, 3795 Alabama St. does not have a pool.
Does 3795 Alabama St. have accessible units?
No, 3795 Alabama St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3795 Alabama St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3795 Alabama St. has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avino
5040 Camino San Fermin
San Diego, CA 92130
Broadway Lofts
1007 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Ava Cortez Hill
1399 9th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
SOFI Westview
11760 Westview Pkwy
San Diego, CA 92126
Elan Luxo II
1907 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Stonewood Gardens
3833 Midway Dr
San Diego, CA 92110
Village Square
8683 Via Mallorca
San Diego, CA 92037
The Cathryn
2980 1st Ave
San Diego, CA 92103

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University