Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3795 Alabama St. Available 06/10/20 Craftman Style Home in North Park! Blacks from Morley Field! - This charming two bedroom, two bathroom home in North Park is coming up for move in early-mid June. A + locations, just a couple blocks south of University Ave and 4-5 blocks north of Morley Field!



This home is situated elevated from the street level and provides a very large front yard. Enter through the front door into the living and dining area which offer an open concept floor plan with clear lines of sight through both spaces. Many widows and the sliding door leading to outside deck/patio allow for ample natural light through this space with views of the huge front yard! Adjacent to the dining room is a galley kitchen which provides, gas stove/oven, refrigerator and dishwasher. New cabinets and granite counter tops help to modernize this space while keeping it bright! Off the kitchen away leading away from the kitchen is another small area that could be used as a small work space, storage, breakfast nook or really anything you see fit!



Both bedrooms and bathrooms are located separately on opposite sides of the home. The first bedroom with it's own attached back is located near the front off the home off the living room. The second bedroom and bathroom are located on the backside of the home which would be accessible via a back door or off the small area connect to the kitchen. This is perfect for a roommate situation or anyone interested in rooms that do not connect by a common wall. The back bedroom offers it's own sliding door leading to the side yard. This particular area of the yard is almost fully enclosed, and could easily be completely enclosed by adding a temporary gate of sorts.



The sliding glass door that leads to the patio/deck at the front of the home has a very large tree that creates privacy and shade making this large outdoor area perfect for entertaining! The washer dryer are located on the back end of the deck as well as the extra storage bin. The storage is large enough to store bikes, or surfboard or anything you may not need access to regularly.



This home is currently occupied and showings must be scheduled with at least 24-48 hrs in advance. This home has great charm and wonderful layout with many convenient features! Call/text today to schedule your personal viewing!



619-723-1771 x1 for calls - just the number alone (no extension) for texts.



Additional Information to Note:

Rent: $2500

Security Deposit: $2000

Pets Welcome w/ Additional deposit *breed restrictions apply!

No Parking

On-site Washer/dryer

Extra Storage

Window A/C Unit



(RLNE5796860)