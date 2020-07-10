Amenities

3790 Florida Street c120 Available 07/15/20 North Park / Hillcrest Bright & Spacious Studio w/ Large Private Patio! VACANT 7/1 FOR VIEWING - VACANT 7/1 FOR VIEWING, AVAILABLE MOVE-IN 7/15!



Bordering North Park and Hillcrest is this bright and spacious studio condo located within the upscale, secure Coral Ridge condos. Inside you will find a great use of space with a built in murphy bed and shelving unit that expands the living space tremendously. 10 foot ceilings open to a large private 400 sqft patio, making this studio double in size. Property amenities include a small fitness room with table tennis and a spa, assigned parking space, and a washer and dryer make this condo a rare find! Central Forced Air.



Walking distance to Hillcrest Farmer's Market, coffee shops, restaurants, Balboa Park, nightlife. Public transportation is also conveniently close by.



$40 application fee per person. Lease until 6/30/21 with the option to renew for an additional year. Security Deposit equals one months rent. Water and Trash included in rent/Tenant responsible for SDGE. Credit Criteria: 700+



1 Small Pet Allowed with Additional $350 Deposit and Monthly Fee.



UNIT FEATURES: Cable ready/ Hardwood wood tile floors /Refrigerator /Dishwasher / Balcony, deck, patio /Laundry room, hookups/ Oven, range /Heat - electric /Heat - gas



