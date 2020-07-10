All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3790 Florida Street c120
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:59 AM

3790 Florida Street c120

3790 Florida Street · No Longer Available
Location

3790 Florida Street, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
gym
on-site laundry
parking
hot tub
tennis court
3790 Florida Street c120 Available 07/15/20 North Park / Hillcrest Bright & Spacious Studio w/ Large Private Patio! VACANT 7/1 FOR VIEWING - VACANT 7/1 FOR VIEWING, AVAILABLE MOVE-IN 7/15!

Bordering North Park and Hillcrest is this bright and spacious studio condo located within the upscale, secure Coral Ridge condos. Inside you will find a great use of space with a built in murphy bed and shelving unit that expands the living space tremendously. 10 foot ceilings open to a large private 400 sqft patio, making this studio double in size. Property amenities include a small fitness room with table tennis and a spa, assigned parking space, and a washer and dryer make this condo a rare find! Central Forced Air.

Walking distance to Hillcrest Farmer's Market, coffee shops, restaurants, Balboa Park, nightlife. Public transportation is also conveniently close by.

NOTE: To request a showing of this property visit us online @ www.advantageteamrentals.com submit a contact request for this property and you will receive an email with the next available showing time.

Call 888-692-3886 and press option 3 for your showing today! Please leave your availability along with your name, property you are interested in (3790 Florida Street c120) and contact phone number and our showing agent will return your call in the order it was received.

$40 application fee per person. Lease until 6/30/21 with the option to renew for an additional year. Security Deposit equals one months rent. Water and Trash included in rent/Tenant responsible for SDGE. Credit Criteria: 700+

1 Small Pet Allowed with Additional $350 Deposit and Monthly Fee.

Advantage Team Property Management/bre lic 01387165
www.advantageteamrealestate.com/rentals

Check us out on Facebook + Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/advantageteam
https://www.facebook.com/advantageteamRE

UNIT FEATURES: Cable ready/ Hardwood wood tile floors /Refrigerator /Dishwasher / Balcony, deck, patio /Laundry room, hookups/ Oven, range /Heat - electric /Heat - gas

(RLNE3882070)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3790 Florida Street c120 have any available units?
3790 Florida Street c120 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3790 Florida Street c120 have?
Some of 3790 Florida Street c120's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3790 Florida Street c120 currently offering any rent specials?
3790 Florida Street c120 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3790 Florida Street c120 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3790 Florida Street c120 is pet friendly.
Does 3790 Florida Street c120 offer parking?
Yes, 3790 Florida Street c120 offers parking.
Does 3790 Florida Street c120 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3790 Florida Street c120 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3790 Florida Street c120 have a pool?
No, 3790 Florida Street c120 does not have a pool.
Does 3790 Florida Street c120 have accessible units?
No, 3790 Florida Street c120 does not have accessible units.
Does 3790 Florida Street c120 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3790 Florida Street c120 has units with dishwashers.

