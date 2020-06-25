All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3782 Mykonos Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3782 Mykonos Lane
Last updated May 12 2019 at 2:00 AM

3782 Mykonos Lane

3782 Mykonos Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Carmel Valley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3782 Mykonos Lane, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Welcome to your new home in the beautiful community of Andalucia in Carmel Valley! Upon entering the home you'll be impressed by the high ceilings and abundant natural light. The large kitchen has granite countertops and a center island with stainless steel appliances. Two Master Suites with Private Full Baths. Your home includes an attached 2 car garage and community amenities (pool, BBQ and fitness room). Walking distance to the middle school and a few minutes drive to shopping centers and freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3782 Mykonos Lane have any available units?
3782 Mykonos Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3782 Mykonos Lane have?
Some of 3782 Mykonos Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3782 Mykonos Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3782 Mykonos Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3782 Mykonos Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3782 Mykonos Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3782 Mykonos Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3782 Mykonos Lane offers parking.
Does 3782 Mykonos Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3782 Mykonos Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3782 Mykonos Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3782 Mykonos Lane has a pool.
Does 3782 Mykonos Lane have accessible units?
No, 3782 Mykonos Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3782 Mykonos Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3782 Mykonos Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Summit at Point Loma
3950 Leland St
San Diego, CA 92106
Portofino
2500 Northside Dr
San Diego, CA 92108
EV
688 13th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Del Mar Ridge
12629 El Camino Real
San Diego, CA 92130
SOFI Westview
11760 Westview Pkwy
San Diego, CA 92126
Studios 435
435 13th Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Jefferson Pacific Beach
4275 Mission Bay Drive
San Diego, CA 92109
La Jolla Crossroads
9085 University City
San Diego, CA 92122

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University