3782 Mykonos Lane

Welcome to your new home in the beautiful community of Andalucia in Carmel Valley! Upon entering the home you'll be impressed by the high ceilings and abundant natural light. The large kitchen has granite countertops and a center island with stainless steel appliances. Two Master Suites with Private Full Baths. Your home includes an attached 2 car garage and community amenities (pool, BBQ and fitness room). Walking distance to the middle school and a few minutes drive to shopping centers and freeway.