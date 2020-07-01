3777 Ray Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful craftsman in the heart of North Park on Ray Street perfect for someone that wants to live in a neighborhood with the urban vibe and with the charm of a restored craftsman.

Great fenced-in backyard - perfect for a dog.

The home was restored with attention to original details including a large vintage front porch, built-ins in the living and dining rooms, and period lighting.

The kitchen was remodeled with custom cabinetry, butcher block counters, and bamboo flooring.

The bathroom has also been remodeled, large pedestal sink, and beautiful tile. Newer high efficiency washer and dryer.

Both bedrooms have walk in closets and the third room is currently used as a home office. All rooms have wood floors and have been painted with colors accentuating the classic period of the home with original moldings.



The home exterior has been recently repainted.

The driveway can accommodate several cars and has a gate providing access to the back yard and garage.

The garage has a great carpenter workspace and plenty of space for storage. Both the front and backyards have been recently re-landscaped. Includes a lawn service.

Property is available now for minimum of one-year lease.

Dogs and other pets considered. (pet deposit required)

Landscaper included in the monthly rate.