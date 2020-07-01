All apartments in San Diego
Last updated April 30 2020 at 1:22 AM

3777 Ray Street

3777 Ray Street · No Longer Available
Location

3777 Ray Street, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful craftsman in the heart of North Park on Ray Street perfect for someone that wants to live in a neighborhood with the urban vibe and with the charm of a restored craftsman.
Great fenced-in backyard - perfect for a dog.
The home was restored with attention to original details including a large vintage front porch, built-ins in the living and dining rooms, and period lighting.
The kitchen was remodeled with custom cabinetry, butcher block counters, and bamboo flooring.
The bathroom has also been remodeled, large pedestal sink, and beautiful tile. Newer high efficiency washer and dryer.
Both bedrooms have walk in closets and the third room is currently used as a home office. All rooms have wood floors and have been painted with colors accentuating the classic period of the home with original moldings.

The home exterior has been recently repainted.
The driveway can accommodate several cars and has a gate providing access to the back yard and garage.
The garage has a great carpenter workspace and plenty of space for storage. Both the front and backyards have been recently re-landscaped. Includes a lawn service.
Property is available now for minimum of one-year lease.
Dogs and other pets considered. (pet deposit required)
Landscaper included in the monthly rate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3777 Ray Street have any available units?
3777 Ray Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3777 Ray Street have?
Some of 3777 Ray Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3777 Ray Street currently offering any rent specials?
3777 Ray Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3777 Ray Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3777 Ray Street is pet friendly.
Does 3777 Ray Street offer parking?
Yes, 3777 Ray Street offers parking.
Does 3777 Ray Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3777 Ray Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3777 Ray Street have a pool?
No, 3777 Ray Street does not have a pool.
Does 3777 Ray Street have accessible units?
No, 3777 Ray Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3777 Ray Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3777 Ray Street does not have units with dishwashers.

