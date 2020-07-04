3770 Crown Point Drive #206

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator pool table bbq/grill

Beautiful 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo Steps Away from Mission Bay - For Virtual Tour Please Visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hBXul_ST9Iw



Prime location! Recently remolded oversized one bedroom condo features hardwood flooring through, remodeled kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and spacious dinning room area. Large bedroom with walk-in in closet, remodeled bathroom with designer white quartz countertops and new stackable washer and dyer. This condo also features community jacuzzi, elevators, billiards room and BBQ roof deck. Enjoy the walking/biking path that travels the perimeter of Mission Bay.



12 Month Lease

Unfurnished

Utilities: Water and Trash included



Sorry no pets.

Sorry no smoking.



Call Penny Realty at 858-272-3900 for a showing!

Apply at www.PennyRealty.com / CA BRE Lic. #00935682



No Pets Allowed



