Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3770 Crown Point Drive #206
Last updated April 27 2020 at 10:45 PM

3770 Crown Point Drive #206

3770 Crown Point Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3770 Crown Point Drive, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
pool table
bbq/grill
Beautiful 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo Steps Away from Mission Bay - For Virtual Tour Please Visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hBXul_ST9Iw

Prime location! Recently remolded oversized one bedroom condo features hardwood flooring through, remodeled kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and spacious dinning room area. Large bedroom with walk-in in closet, remodeled bathroom with designer white quartz countertops and new stackable washer and dyer. This condo also features community jacuzzi, elevators, billiards room and BBQ roof deck. Enjoy the walking/biking path that travels the perimeter of Mission Bay.

12 Month Lease
Unfurnished
Utilities: Water and Trash included

Sorry no pets.
Sorry no smoking.

Call Penny Realty at 858-272-3900 for a showing!
Apply at www.PennyRealty.com

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3770 Crown Point Drive #206 have any available units?
3770 Crown Point Drive #206 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3770 Crown Point Drive #206 have?
Some of 3770 Crown Point Drive #206's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3770 Crown Point Drive #206 currently offering any rent specials?
3770 Crown Point Drive #206 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3770 Crown Point Drive #206 pet-friendly?
No, 3770 Crown Point Drive #206 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3770 Crown Point Drive #206 offer parking?
No, 3770 Crown Point Drive #206 does not offer parking.
Does 3770 Crown Point Drive #206 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3770 Crown Point Drive #206 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3770 Crown Point Drive #206 have a pool?
No, 3770 Crown Point Drive #206 does not have a pool.
Does 3770 Crown Point Drive #206 have accessible units?
No, 3770 Crown Point Drive #206 does not have accessible units.
Does 3770 Crown Point Drive #206 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3770 Crown Point Drive #206 has units with dishwashers.

