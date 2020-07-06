All apartments in San Diego
Last updated December 7 2019 at 12:19 PM

3757 Notre Dame Ave

3757 Notre Dame Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3757 Notre Dame Avenue, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Desirable University City 5 Bedroom 3 Bath 2 Story Home w Pool - Desirable University City spacious & bright 5 bedroom 3 bath, 3 car garage, 2 story home. This home has 2352 sq ft of living space, 1 bedroom & bath on the 1st floor, new designer hardwood flooring 1st floor, new carpet upstairs, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, washer & dryer in the garage, window blinds, mature landscape throughout the property, sparkling pool, large deck on the front of the house and the back for relaxing. A must see home.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5340333)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3757 Notre Dame Ave have any available units?
3757 Notre Dame Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3757 Notre Dame Ave have?
Some of 3757 Notre Dame Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3757 Notre Dame Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3757 Notre Dame Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3757 Notre Dame Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3757 Notre Dame Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3757 Notre Dame Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3757 Notre Dame Ave offers parking.
Does 3757 Notre Dame Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3757 Notre Dame Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3757 Notre Dame Ave have a pool?
Yes, 3757 Notre Dame Ave has a pool.
Does 3757 Notre Dame Ave have accessible units?
No, 3757 Notre Dame Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3757 Notre Dame Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3757 Notre Dame Ave has units with dishwashers.

