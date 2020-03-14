All apartments in San Diego
3757 Herman Avenue - 1
Last updated August 18 2019 at 11:05 PM

3757 Herman Avenue - 1

3757 Herman Avenue · No Longer Available
San Diego
North Park
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

3757 Herman Avenue, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautifully remodeled 1 bedroom apartment with garage in the heart of North Park. This unit is ideally located in one of the country's hottest neighborhoods. You'll be walking distance from a slew of fabulous restaurants, mic-breweries, bars and hip local shops. Easy freeway access gets you around the greater San Diego area with ease.

This first floor apartment home sits behind a beautifully cared for home on a tree lined street. Recently renovated with new flooring throughout, all new kitchen (with dishwasher!), paint, ceiling fans and windows. You also have the convenience of your own private garage (with opener)! There's even free laundry for tenants!

Don't miss out on the chance to live in a beautifully remodeled unit in an incredible neighborhood.

Available now for immediate move-in to well qualified applicants.

Small pets allowed with additional security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3757 Herman Avenue - 1 have any available units?
3757 Herman Avenue - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3757 Herman Avenue - 1 have?
Some of 3757 Herman Avenue - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3757 Herman Avenue - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3757 Herman Avenue - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3757 Herman Avenue - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3757 Herman Avenue - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 3757 Herman Avenue - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 3757 Herman Avenue - 1 offers parking.
Does 3757 Herman Avenue - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3757 Herman Avenue - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3757 Herman Avenue - 1 have a pool?
No, 3757 Herman Avenue - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 3757 Herman Avenue - 1 have accessible units?
No, 3757 Herman Avenue - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3757 Herman Avenue - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3757 Herman Avenue - 1 has units with dishwashers.
