3757 Herman Avenue - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautifully remodeled 1 bedroom apartment with garage in the heart of North Park. This unit is ideally located in one of the country's hottest neighborhoods. You'll be walking distance from a slew of fabulous restaurants, mic-breweries, bars and hip local shops. Easy freeway access gets you around the greater San Diego area with ease.



This first floor apartment home sits behind a beautifully cared for home on a tree lined street. Recently renovated with new flooring throughout, all new kitchen (with dishwasher!), paint, ceiling fans and windows. You also have the convenience of your own private garage (with opener)! There's even free laundry for tenants!



Don't miss out on the chance to live in a beautifully remodeled unit in an incredible neighborhood.



Available now for immediate move-in to well qualified applicants.



Small pets allowed with additional security deposit.