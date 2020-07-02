All apartments in San Diego
Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:20 PM

3755 Udall St. #201

3755 Udall Street · No Longer Available
Location

3755 Udall Street, San Diego, CA 92107
Loma Portal

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Enjoy living in a cozy 1 bedroom in downstairs corner unit condo with enclosed patio located in Point Loma,w/ laundry in unit & comes with a garage! - Available Now!

Enjoy living in a cozy 1 bedroom in downstairs corner unit condo with enclosed patio located in Point Loma. Condo has been Freshly Painted, & has New Vinyl Plank flooring throughout! New Dishwasher & New Washer/Dryer, Detached 1 Car Garage, Complex offers a Pool & Hot Tub.

6 month -1 year lease term, tenant is responsible for gas/electricity. The water, sewage & trash are included.

1 small pet is considered with additional pet deposit.

Great location, close to shops, dining, library, schools, Ocean Beach and Point Loma Harbor. Don't let this gem pass you by.

$1,695 per month
$1,695 security deposit

Please call OB Sands Property Management - (619) 223-RENT (7368) with any questions or to schedule a viewing.

www.OBSands.com

If after viewing the home you would like to apply please observe the following.

1.All applicants must have good credit to qualify. A $30.00 credit check fee is required, per person. Please do not apply if you have bad credit or any evictions. NO EXCEPTIONS!
2.All applicants must have a good rental history.
3.Any and all residents over 18 years of age living in a unit must have an approved application on file with the office. When you move in you must pay the security deposit and the rent with only cashiers check or money order. No personal checks! NO EXCEPTIONS!

Occupancy Guidelines:
One Bedroom - Maximum (3) Residents
Two Bedrooms - Maximum (5) Residents
Three Bedrooms - Maximum (7) Residents
Four Bedrooms - Maximum (9) Residents

92106, 92107

(RLNE5389582)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3755 Udall St. #201 have any available units?
3755 Udall St. #201 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3755 Udall St. #201 have?
Some of 3755 Udall St. #201's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3755 Udall St. #201 currently offering any rent specials?
3755 Udall St. #201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3755 Udall St. #201 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3755 Udall St. #201 is pet friendly.
Does 3755 Udall St. #201 offer parking?
Yes, 3755 Udall St. #201 offers parking.
Does 3755 Udall St. #201 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3755 Udall St. #201 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3755 Udall St. #201 have a pool?
Yes, 3755 Udall St. #201 has a pool.
Does 3755 Udall St. #201 have accessible units?
No, 3755 Udall St. #201 does not have accessible units.
Does 3755 Udall St. #201 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3755 Udall St. #201 has units with dishwashers.

