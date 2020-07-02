3755 Udall St. #201

Amenities

Enjoy living in a cozy 1 bedroom in downstairs corner unit condo with enclosed patio located in Point Loma. Condo has been Freshly Painted, & has New Vinyl Plank flooring throughout! New Dishwasher & New Washer/Dryer, Detached 1 Car Garage, Complex offers a Pool & Hot Tub.



6 month -1 year lease term, tenant is responsible for gas/electricity. The water, sewage & trash are included.



1 small pet is considered with additional pet deposit.



Great location, close to shops, dining, library, schools, Ocean Beach and Point Loma Harbor. Don't let this gem pass you by.



$1,695 per month

$1,695 security deposit



Please call OB Sands Property Management - (619) 223-RENT (7368) with any questions or to schedule a viewing.



www.OBSands.com



If after viewing the home you would like to apply please observe the following.



1.All applicants must have good credit to qualify. A $30.00 credit check fee is required, per person. Please do not apply if you have bad credit or any evictions. NO EXCEPTIONS!

2.All applicants must have a good rental history.

3.Any and all residents over 18 years of age living in a unit must have an approved application on file with the office. When you move in you must pay the security deposit and the rent with only cashiers check or money order. No personal checks! NO EXCEPTIONS!



Occupancy Guidelines:

One Bedroom - Maximum (3) Residents

Two Bedrooms - Maximum (5) Residents

Three Bedrooms - Maximum (7) Residents

Four Bedrooms - Maximum (9) Residents



92106, 92107



