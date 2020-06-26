All apartments in San Diego
3741 Carmel View Rd
Last updated June 21 2019 at 7:06 AM

3741 Carmel View Rd

3741 Carmel View Road · No Longer Available
Location

3741 Carmel View Road, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Newly renovated light and bright 2 bed/2 bath corner unit, with no unit above or below, in the very desirable Pelagos community of Carmel Valley. Walking distance to elementary and middle schools in the award-winning Del Mar school district. Prime location, less than 3 miles to the hiking trails of Torrey Pine State Reserve and Del Mar Beach. Hardwood floors in the living and dining area. Spacious kitchen with loads of cabinets and crisp white quartz countertops. Nice sized master suite with attached bath and walk-in closet. Split bedroom floor plan affords extreme privacy for guests. Central Air conditioning and ceiling fans. Full sized washer and dryer included. One attached garage and one parking lot. Close to everything, shopping center, community park, and 56/5 highways, convenient to community pool and spa.

Open House Sunday: 06/16/19 2:00 - 3:00 PM

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3741 Carmel View Rd have any available units?
3741 Carmel View Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3741 Carmel View Rd have?
Some of 3741 Carmel View Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3741 Carmel View Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3741 Carmel View Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3741 Carmel View Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3741 Carmel View Rd is pet friendly.
Does 3741 Carmel View Rd offer parking?
Yes, 3741 Carmel View Rd offers parking.
Does 3741 Carmel View Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3741 Carmel View Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3741 Carmel View Rd have a pool?
Yes, 3741 Carmel View Rd has a pool.
Does 3741 Carmel View Rd have accessible units?
No, 3741 Carmel View Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3741 Carmel View Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3741 Carmel View Rd has units with dishwashers.
